Batman Arkham Legacy, parla nota insider: Bat-Famiglia giocabile e Corte dei Gufi

Details on Arkham Legacy: it features the court of owls, and has all of the (bat)family playable. Don’t know too much in regards to gameplay or platforms. Figured that before I stop with this game for now I’d clarify what I knew specifically.

I should note the title of Arkham Legacy could change. The info is from a bit ago. But the topic of the game (the family and whatnot) are obviously the important element. Not sure when the reveal is. TGAs are plausible, otherwise could he anytime next year