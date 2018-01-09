Everyeye.it

Everyeye.it

Everyeye.it
Honor 7X
  1. HOME Videogiochi
  2. Xbox Live
  3. Notizie
  4. Battle Chasers Nightwar e ELEX tra i nuovi Deals with Gold della settimana

Battle Chasers Nightwar e ELEX tra i nuovi Deals with Gold della settimana

di
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
Major Nelson ha annunciato, come ogni martedì, le nuove offerte Deals with Gold per gli abbonati Premium a Xbox LIVE. Questa settimana tra i giochi in promozione troviamo Black Mirror, Deer Hunter Reloaded, Energy Cycle, ELEX e Thumper.

Sconti Xbox One
Le offerte Xbox One includono anche Rapala Pro Fishing Series, Real Farm, Save The Ninja Clan e Styx Master of Shadows.

  • Battle Chasers: Nightwar Xbox One Game 35% DWG
  • Black Mirror Xbox One Game 25% DWG
  • Blood Bowl 2 Xbox One Game 67% DWG
  • Blood Bowl 2 Official Expansion + Team Pack Xbox One Game 33% DWG
  • Blood Bowl 2 Official Expansion Add-On 33% DWG
  • Crypt of the NecroDancer Xbox One Game 35% DWG
  • Deer Hunter Reloaded Xbox One Game 40% DWG
  • ELEX Xbox One Game 30% DWG
  • Energy Cycle Xbox One Game 25% DWG
  • Farming Simulator 17 – Platinum Edition Xbox One Game 25% DWG
  • Race Arcade Xbox One Game 25% DWG
  • Rapala Fishing Pro Series Xbox One Game 40% DWG
  • Real Farm Xbox One Game 20% DWG
  • Save the Ninja Clan Xbox One Game 25% DWG
  • Styx Master of Shadows Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing II Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • Thumper Xbox One Game 33% DWG
  • Tour de France 2017 Xbox One Game 67% DWG
  • 'n Verlore Verstand Xbox One Game 40% DWG

Offerte Xbox 360

  • BattleBlock Theater Backward Compatible 50% DWG
  • Faery Legends of Avalon Backward Compatible 75% DWG
  • Rotastic Arcade 75% DWG

Meno attraente invece l'offerta Xbox 360, con sconti dedicati solamente a tre titoli:BattleBlock Theater, Faery Legends of Avalon e Rotastic.

Quanto è interessante?
4
Segnala Notizia Segnala Errori
Vai ai commenti

Altri contenuti per Xbox Live

  1. Nintendo presenta le custodie per smartphone di Zelda, Animal Crossing e Splatoon
  2. Basette: Retro Rampage, Todd gioca a Maui Mallard in Cold Shadow stasera alle 21:00