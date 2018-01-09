Battle Chasers Nightwar e ELEX tra i nuovi Deals with Gold della settimana

Major Nelson ha annunciato, come ogni martedì, le nuove offerte Deals with Gold per gli abbonati Premium a Xbox LIVE. Questa settimana tra i giochi in promozione troviamo, Deer Hunter Reloaded, Energy Cycle,e Thumper.

Sconti Xbox One

Le offerte Xbox One includono anche Rapala Pro Fishing Series, Real Farm, Save The Ninja Clan e Styx Master of Shadows.

Battle Chasers: Nightwar Xbox One Game 35% DWG

Black Mirror Xbox One Game 25% DWG

Blood Bowl 2 Xbox One Game 67% DWG

Blood Bowl 2 Official Expansion + Team Pack Xbox One Game 33% DWG

Blood Bowl 2 Official Expansion Add-On 33% DWG

Crypt of the NecroDancer Xbox One Game 35% DWG

Deer Hunter Reloaded Xbox One Game 40% DWG

ELEX Xbox One Game 30% DWG

Energy Cycle Xbox One Game 25% DWG

Farming Simulator 17 – Platinum Edition Xbox One Game 25% DWG

Race Arcade Xbox One Game 25% DWG

Rapala Fishing Pro Series Xbox One Game 40% DWG

Real Farm Xbox One Game 20% DWG

Save the Ninja Clan Xbox One Game 25% DWG

Styx Master of Shadows Xbox One Game 75% DWG

The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing II Xbox One Game 50% DWG

Thumper Xbox One Game 33% DWG

Tour de France 2017 Xbox One Game 67% DWG

'n Verlore Verstand Xbox One Game 40% DWG

Offerte Xbox 360

BattleBlock Theater Backward Compatible 50% DWG

Faery Legends of Avalon Backward Compatible 75% DWG

Rotastic Arcade 75% DWG

Meno attraente invece l'offerta Xbox 360, con sconti dedicati solamente a tre titoli:BattleBlock Theater, Faery Legends of Avalon e Rotastic.