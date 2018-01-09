Battle Chasers Nightwar e ELEX tra i nuovi Deals with Gold della settimana

Sconti Xbox One
Le offerte Xbox One includono anche Rapala Pro Fishing Series, Real Farm, Save The Ninja Clan e Styx Master of Shadows.
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar Xbox One Game 35% DWG
- Black Mirror Xbox One Game 25% DWG
- Blood Bowl 2 Xbox One Game 67% DWG
- Blood Bowl 2 Official Expansion + Team Pack Xbox One Game 33% DWG
- Blood Bowl 2 Official Expansion Add-On 33% DWG
- Crypt of the NecroDancer Xbox One Game 35% DWG
- Deer Hunter Reloaded Xbox One Game 40% DWG
- ELEX Xbox One Game 30% DWG
- Energy Cycle Xbox One Game 25% DWG
- Farming Simulator 17 – Platinum Edition Xbox One Game 25% DWG
- Race Arcade Xbox One Game 25% DWG
- Rapala Fishing Pro Series Xbox One Game 40% DWG
- Real Farm Xbox One Game 20% DWG
- Save the Ninja Clan Xbox One Game 25% DWG
- Styx Master of Shadows Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing II Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- Thumper Xbox One Game 33% DWG
- Tour de France 2017 Xbox One Game 67% DWG
- 'n Verlore Verstand Xbox One Game 40% DWG
Offerte Xbox 360
- BattleBlock Theater Backward Compatible 50% DWG
- Faery Legends of Avalon Backward Compatible 75% DWG
- Rotastic Arcade 75% DWG
Meno attraente invece l'offerta Xbox 360, con sconti dedicati solamente a tre titoli:BattleBlock Theater, Faery Legends of Avalon e Rotastic.
