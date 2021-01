Battleborn, i server stanno per chiudere: il toccante messaggio di uno sviluppatore

I'm grateful for every person that ever told me that the game meant something to them. For every line I had repeated back to me. I hope something of it lives on in your memories like it will in mine (and in the pile of VO that I keep backed up in three different places) — Aaron Linde (@aaronlinde) January 4, 2021

And building such a weird, wild, bizarre universe with @jythri and all of my wonderful colleagues at Gearbox was just about the best experience I could've asked for creating a new IP. I miss and love you all. — Aaron Linde (@aaronlinde) January 4, 2021