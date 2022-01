Battlefield 2042: nuovo aggiornamento il 20 gennaio, dettagli da EA e DICE

Non sono previsti, per adesso, update volti a migliorare il matchmaking in All-Out Warfare o il VOIP (Voice Over Internet Protocol) su tutte le piattaforme, ma gli sviluppatori confermano che questi due aspetti sono comunque tenuti in considerazione per eventuali aggiornamenti futuri. EA e DICE continuano costantemente a monitorare la situazione per capire quali ulteriori aggiornamenti, sia picoli che grandi, preparare per ottimizzare l'esperienza di Battlefield 2042 su ogni piattaforma.

Let's talk about the next set of updates coming to #Battlefield2042 and what to expect in the coming weeks



Here's a thread with news on upcoming patches, Portal XP Changes, and updates on requested features like Scoreboard & Cross Platform VOIP 🧵👀 pic.twitter.com/bxkutjh97S — Battlefield Direct Communication (@BattlefieldComm) January 19, 2022

Update 3.3



Our next update after 3.2 arrives in mid to late February, and features a refreshed Scoreboard, alongside further changes that have been in the works since we returned after the Holidays — Battlefield Direct Communication (@BattlefieldComm) January 19, 2022

Scoreboard will receive further updates beyond this refresh - this isn’t a one and done deal for us



Expect to see us iterate on this further once it’s live in game, and we look forward to your feedback once this new Scoreboard goes live in February — Battlefield Direct Communication (@BattlefieldComm) January 19, 2022

XP in Portal



Further to the changes made at the end of last year, we’ve got more changes set to go live with Update 3.2 tomorrow that will enable more servers and game types to progress on Mastery and Weekly Missions



Details on this will be posted here, later this afternoon — Battlefield Direct Communication (@BattlefieldComm) January 19, 2022