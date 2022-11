Battlefield 2042 sarà gratis per un periodo limitato su PC, PlayStation e Xbox

Jump into #Battlefield 2042 during free access periods this December and experience the game after a year of evolution, improvements, and three Seasons of content



⚫️ Steam: December 1-5

🟢 Xbox: December 1-4

🔵 PlayStation: December 16-23



