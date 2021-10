Battlefield 2042 ed i problemi tecnici della Beta: pioggia di critiche online

This is how the #Battlefield2042Beta runs on the PS5.



Constant frame drops.

Weird flashing.

Huge Lag.



It's getting worse the more players that come online too.



No wonder they didn't want to show off gameplay... 👀 pic.twitter.com/F3aATzDPgP — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) October 6, 2021

@Battlefield this is not a good look for a beta of a game less then 2 months away almost unplayable right now #disappointed #BattlefieldOpenBeta #Battlefield2042 — BearNakedJedi ...Twitch Affilate (@BearNakedJEDi) October 6, 2021

Anyone else having an issue with vanishing sentry guns after deployment in the #BattlefieldBeta early access. Half of the ones I lay down vanish straight away. Also are we supposed to be able to redeploy them when we aren't even near them?#Battlefield2042 #BattlefieldOpenBeta — flashbangbf5 (@flashbangbf5) October 6, 2021