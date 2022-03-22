Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
  1. HOME
  2. Xbox Store
  3. Notizie

Battlefield 2042 e Resident Evil Village tra i nuovi sconti su Xbox Store

Battlefield 2042 e Resident Evil Village tra i nuovi sconti su Xbox Store
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
di

Come ogni martedì si rinnovano i Deals with Gold su Xbox Store, le offerte dedicate agli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold e Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, anche se non mancano sconti per chi non ha sottoscritto nessuno dei due abbonamenti Microsoft.

Tra i tani giochi in offerta troviamo ad esempio Hot Wheels Unleashed, WWE 2K Battlegrounds, XCOM 2, Resident Evil Village, Rise of the Tomb Raider e tanti altri:

Xbox Store sconti e offerte

  • 2K Ball N’ Brawl Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
  • 39 Days to Mars Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% DWG*
  • 9 Monkeys of Shaolin Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Family Time Sale
  • [DMC5] Playable Character: Vergil Add-On 25% CAPCOM Publisher Sale
  • [DMC5] Super Vergil Unlock Add-On 20% CAPCOM Publisher Sale
  • [DMC5] V & Vergil Alt Colors Add-On 20% CAPCOM Publisher Sale
  • [DMC5] Vergil Early Unlock Pack Add-On 20% CAPCOM Publisher Sale
  • [DMC5] Vergil EX Provocation Add-On 20% CAPCOM Publisher Sale
  • A Short Hike Xbox One X Enhanced 30% “And The Award Goes To” Sale
  • Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Family Time Sale
  • Aeon Must Die! Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*
  • Agatha Knife Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% “And The Award Goes To” Sale
  • Age of Booty Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% CAPCOM Publisher Sale
  • Among Us Xbox Game Pass 25% “And The Award Goes To” Sale
  • AntVentor Xbox Play Anywhere 40% “And The Award Goes To” Sale
  • Apex Legends – Champion Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale
  • Archaica: The Path Of Light Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
  • Asura’s Wrath Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% CAPCOM Publisher Sale
  • Battle Brothers Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% DWG*
  • Battle Brothers – DLC Bundle Pack Add-On 25% Spotlight Sale
  • Battlefield 2042 Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Beat Me! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Family Time Sale
  • Bee Simulator Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Family Time Sale
  • Before We Leave Xbox Game Pass 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Ben 10 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Family Time Sale
  • Ben 10: Power Trip Xbox Game Pass 50% Family Time Sale
  • Big Crown: Showdown Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Family Time Sale
  • Hunt: Showdown Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG*
  • Hunt: Showdown – Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
  • Ice Age Scrat’s Nutty Adventure Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Family Time Sale
  • Imagine Earth Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 25% “And The Award Goes To” Sale
  • Immortals Fenyx Rising Gold Edition Smart Delivery 55% DWG*
  • inbento Xbox One X Enhanced 50% “And The Award Goes To” Sale
  • Iro Hero Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale
  • Ironcast Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
  • Ironcast Complete Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
  • It Takes Two – Digital Version EA Play 60% DWG*
  • Journey of the Broken Circle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% “And The Award Goes To” Sale
  • Juju Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Family Time Sale
  • Jumanji: The Video Game Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Family Time Sale
  • TowerFall Ascension Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% “And The Award Goes To” Sale
  • Trivial Pursuit Live! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Family Time Sale
  • Truck Racing Championship Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Family Time Sale
  • Trüberbrook Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*
  • TY the Tasmanian Tiger HD Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Family Time Sale
  • Ultimate Fishing Simulator Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Family Time Sale
  • Under Leaves Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
  • UNO Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 60% Family Time Sale
  • UNO Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Family Time Sale
  • Void Gore Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
  • Warriors of the North Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Spotlight Sale
  • Wasteland 3 (Xbox One) Xbox Game Pass 75% DWG*
  • Watch Dogs: Legion Gold Edition Smart Delivery 55% DWG*
  • Watch Dogs: Legion – Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 70% DWG*
  • We. The Revolution Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% “And The Award Goes To” Sale
  • Where the Bees Make Honey Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Family Time Sale
  • Wind Peaks Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Family Time Sale
  • Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Family Time Sale
  • Woven the Game Xbox One X Enhanced 90% Family Time Sale
  • WWE 2K Battlegrounds Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
  • XCOM 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 95% DWG*
  • XCOM 2 Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% DWG*
  • XCOM 2: War of the Chosen Add-On 90% DWG*
  • XCOM Enemy Within Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% DWG*
  • Zombie Pinball Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
  • Okami HD Xbox One X Enhanced 50% CAPCOM Publisher Sale

Trovate l'elenco completo delle offerte sul sito di Major Nelson, vi ricordiamo che i giochi contrassegnati con il simbolo * (Asterisco) sono in offerta solamente per gli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold e Game Pass Ultimate. Tutti gli sconti citati sono validi fino al 28 marzo 2022.

Quanto è interessante?
1
offerta

Sconti giochi per Xbox Series X: ultimi giorni delle offerte estive

Altri contenuti per Xbox Store

  1. T1 fanno la storia su League of Legends: Spring Split finito con 18-0 da record!