Battlefield 2042 e Resident Evil Village tra i nuovi sconti su Xbox Store
di
Davide Leoni
Come ogni martedì si rinnovano i Deals with Gold su Xbox Store, le offerte dedicate agli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold e Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, anche se non mancano sconti per chi non ha sottoscritto nessuno dei due abbonamenti Microsoft.
Tra i tani giochi in offerta troviamo ad esempio Hot Wheels Unleashed, WWE 2K Battlegrounds, XCOM 2, Resident Evil Village, Rise of the Tomb Raider e tanti altri:
Xbox Store sconti e offerte
- 2K Ball N’ Brawl Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- 39 Days to Mars Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% DWG*
- 9 Monkeys of Shaolin Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Family Time Sale
- [DMC5] Playable Character: Vergil Add-On 25% CAPCOM Publisher Sale
- [DMC5] Super Vergil Unlock Add-On 20% CAPCOM Publisher Sale
- [DMC5] V & Vergil Alt Colors Add-On 20% CAPCOM Publisher Sale
- [DMC5] Vergil Early Unlock Pack Add-On 20% CAPCOM Publisher Sale
- [DMC5] Vergil EX Provocation Add-On 20% CAPCOM Publisher Sale
- A Short Hike Xbox One X Enhanced 30% “And The Award Goes To” Sale
- Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Family Time Sale
- Aeon Must Die! Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*
- Agatha Knife Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% “And The Award Goes To” Sale
- Age of Booty Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% CAPCOM Publisher Sale
- Among Us Xbox Game Pass 25% “And The Award Goes To” Sale
- AntVentor Xbox Play Anywhere 40% “And The Award Goes To” Sale
- Apex Legends – Champion Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale
- Archaica: The Path Of Light Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
- Asura’s Wrath Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% CAPCOM Publisher Sale
- Battle Brothers Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% DWG*
- Battle Brothers – DLC Bundle Pack Add-On 25% Spotlight Sale
- Battlefield 2042 Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- Beat Me! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Family Time Sale
- Bee Simulator Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Family Time Sale
- Before We Leave Xbox Game Pass 50% Spotlight Sale
- Ben 10 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Family Time Sale
- Ben 10: Power Trip Xbox Game Pass 50% Family Time Sale
- Big Crown: Showdown Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Family Time Sale
- Hunt: Showdown Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG*
- Hunt: Showdown – Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
- Ice Age Scrat’s Nutty Adventure Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Family Time Sale
- Imagine Earth Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 25% “And The Award Goes To” Sale
- Immortals Fenyx Rising Gold Edition Smart Delivery 55% DWG*
- inbento Xbox One X Enhanced 50% “And The Award Goes To” Sale
- Iro Hero Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale
- Ironcast Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
- Ironcast Complete Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
- It Takes Two – Digital Version EA Play 60% DWG*
- Journey of the Broken Circle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% “And The Award Goes To” Sale
- Juju Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Family Time Sale
- Jumanji: The Video Game Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Family Time Sale
- TowerFall Ascension Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% “And The Award Goes To” Sale
- Trivial Pursuit Live! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Family Time Sale
- Truck Racing Championship Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Family Time Sale
- Trüberbrook Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*
- TY the Tasmanian Tiger HD Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Family Time Sale
- Ultimate Fishing Simulator Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Family Time Sale
- Under Leaves Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
- UNO Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 60% Family Time Sale
- UNO Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Family Time Sale
- Void Gore Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
- Warriors of the North Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Spotlight Sale
- Wasteland 3 (Xbox One) Xbox Game Pass 75% DWG*
- Watch Dogs: Legion Gold Edition Smart Delivery 55% DWG*
- Watch Dogs: Legion – Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 70% DWG*
- We. The Revolution Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% “And The Award Goes To” Sale
- Where the Bees Make Honey Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Family Time Sale
- Wind Peaks Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Family Time Sale
- Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Family Time Sale
- Woven the Game Xbox One X Enhanced 90% Family Time Sale
- WWE 2K Battlegrounds Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- XCOM 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 95% DWG*
- XCOM 2 Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% DWG*
- XCOM 2: War of the Chosen Add-On 90% DWG*
- XCOM Enemy Within Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% DWG*
- Zombie Pinball Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
- Okami HD Xbox One X Enhanced 50% CAPCOM Publisher Sale
Trovate l'elenco completo delle offerte sul sito di Major Nelson, vi ricordiamo che i giochi contrassegnati con il simbolo * (Asterisco) sono in offerta solamente per gli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold e Game Pass Ultimate. Tutti gli sconti citati sono validi fino al 28 marzo 2022.
