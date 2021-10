Battlefield 2042 rinviato a marzo 2022? I dubbi rumor smentiti da Tom Henderson

The reddit post about #BATTLEFIELD2042 being delayed to March 2022 is bullshit. Everyone I've spoke to say it will release Nov 19 regardless of the BETA because the team is confident it's ready.

The purpose of this tweet was to shoot down the Reddit rumor that there has been an internal discussion about a delay... It is not the case.



Of course, the game *could* get delayed, but up until this point, it's not been discussed.