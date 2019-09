Battlefield 5: EA DICE si scusa per 'l'esperienza frustrante' offerta dal Capitolo 4

BF community - I know you are frustrated and disappointed with the experience across Chapter 4 for Battlefield V. I’m really sorry. We're taking a step back to improve the quality of BFV, and as a result, making needed changes to our roadmap. https://t.co/HQzXKBBFwR

I hope the work we’ve put into Battlefront II is a testament to our long-term commitment to our games and our communities. We’ll get Battlefield V back on track and make it the awesome game you all deserve.



We'll provide updates along the way. Thank you for hanging in there.