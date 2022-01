Bayonetta 3 accoglie Tommie Earl Jenkins, l'interprete di Die-Hardman in Death Stranding

Been voicing a bit, and it’s gonna be a fun year with these titles coming out. Just a few fun projets making their way to you in 2022 - SPELLFORCE 3 , BAYONETTA 3, SAINTS ROW 5, DIABLO IMMORTAL , SCOOBY DOO and some others that are 🤫 🤐 Stay tuned. #VA #videogames #animation 😉