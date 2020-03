Beat Saber, tra ritmo e spade laser: il gioco VR a quota 2 milioni di copie vendute!

Big day for Beat Saber!



We've reached:

🔸 2 MILLION SOLD COPIES for the base game, and

🔸 10 MILLION SOLD SONGS for downloadable content



This wouldn't have been possible without you, players, thank you for being part of our journey. ❤️💙



We know VR has a bright future! pic.twitter.com/6EBeWoSTtI