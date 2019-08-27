Bioshock e Fallout 76 tra i nuovi Deals with Gold; sconti per le serie Assassin's Creed
Puntualissimo, Larry "Major Nelson" Hyrb presenta la nuova serie di Deals with Gold e promozioni attive sullo store online di casa Xbox, che includono diversi titoli Ubisoft.
Anche per questa settimana, gli utenti Xbox Live Gold potranno usufruire di un ampio numero di promozioni. Di seguito, è disponibile l'elenco completo di giochi Xbox One e Xbox 360 in sconto:
Sconti Xbox One
- ADIOS Amigos Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG
- Assassin’s Creed Antiquity Pack Add-On 60% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – Trilogy Xbox One Game 70% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed III Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag Xbox One Game 60% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Legendary Collection Xbox One Game 65% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 55% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Legacy Of The First Blade Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Season Pass Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – The Fate Of Atlantis Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Origins Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Origins Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Origins Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – Season Pass Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Xbox One Game 67% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Gold Edition Xbox One Game 67% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection Xbox One Game 80% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack Black Flag Unity Syndicate Xbox One Game 67% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Unity Xbox One Game 67% Publisher Sale Battleship Xbox One Game 60% Publisher Sale
- BioShock: The Collection Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- Bombfest Xbox One X Enhanced 30% Spotlight
- Brawlhalla – All Legends Pack Xbox One Game 25% Publisher Sale
- Brawlhalla – Collectors Pack Xbox One Game 10% Publisher Sale
- Bundle South Park The Stick Of Truth The Fractured But Whole Xbox One Game 67% Publisher Sale
- Captain Cat Xbox One Game 30% Spotlight
- Carnival Games Xbox One Game 65% DWG
- Child Of Light Xbox One Game 70% Publisher Sale
- Crimson Keep Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
- Dark Quest 2 Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- DayD: Through Time Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight
- Dead Alliance Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight
- Dead Alliance: Multiplayer Edition Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight
- Degrees of Separation Xbox One Game 80% DWG
- Doom And Destiny Xbox One Game 35% DWG
- Falllout 76: Tricentennial Pack Add-On 50% DWG
- Fallout 76 Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG
- Fallout 76: Tricentennial Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG
- Far Cry 3 Classic Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 4 Xbox One Game 67% Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 4 Escape From Durgesh Prison Add-On 60% Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 4 Gold Edition Xbox One Game 67% Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 4 Hurk Deluxe Pack Add-On 60% Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 4 Season Pass Add-On 70% Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 4 Valley Of The Yetis Add-On 60% Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 5 Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 5 + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Bundle Xbox One Game 67% Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 5 Dead Living Zombies Add-On 33% Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 5 Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 5 Gold Edition Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Bundle Xbox One Game 67% Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 5 Hours Of Darkness Add-On 33% Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 5 Lost On Mars Add-On 33% Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 5 Season Pass Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 5 Silver Bars – Large Pack Add-On 30% Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 5 Silver Bars – Medium Pack Add-On 30% Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 5 Silver Bars – XL Pack Add-On 30% Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 5 XXL Pack Add-On 40% Publisher Sale
- Far Cry Insanity Bundle Xbox One Game 60% Publisher Sale
- Far Cry New Dawn Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale
- Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale
- Far Cry Primal Xbox One Game 67% Publisher Sale
- Far Cry Primal Apex Edition Xbox One Game 67% Publisher Sale
- Far Cry Primal Wenja Pack Add-On 60% Publisher Sale
- Farming Simulator 17 – Kuhn Equipment Pack Add-On 33% Spotlight
- Farming Simulator 17 – Ropa Pack Add-On 33% Spotlight
- Farming Simulator 17 – Tractor Pack DLC Add-On 33% Spotlight
- For Honor Complete Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Publisher Sale
- For Honor Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Publisher Sale
- For Honor Year 1 – Heroes Bundle Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
- For Honor Year 3 Pass Add-On 25% Publisher Sale
- For Honor – Marching Fire Expansion Add-On 35% Publisher Sale
- For Honor: Marching Fire Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Publisher Sale
- Forza Horizon 3 and Forza Motorsport 6 Bundle Add-On 60% DWG
- Forza Horizon 3 Complete Add-Ons Collection Add-On 75% DWG
- Forza Horizon 4 Fortune Island Add-On 50% DWG
- Forza Motorsport 6 Porsche Expansion Add-On 75% DWG
- Generation Zero Xbox One X Enhanced 30% DWG
- Ghost Recon Wildlands – Fallen Ghosts Add-On 35% Publisher Sale
- Hasbro Family Fun Pack Xbox One Game 60% Publisher Sale
- Hasbro Family Fun Pack – Super Edition Xbox One Game 60% Publisher Sale
- Human Fall Flat Xbox Game Pass 50% Spotlight
- Hungry Shark World Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale
- InnerSpace Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- Just Dance 2019 Xbox One Game 67% Publisher Sale
- Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- Kingdom Treasury Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Spotlight
- Kingdom: New Lands Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight
- Letter Quest/Paranautical Activity Bundle Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight
- Mega Man 11 Xbox One X Enhanced 35% DWG
- Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle Xbox One Game 33% DWG
- Mega Man Legacy Collection Xbox One Game 60% DWG
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Combo Pack Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection Xbox One Game 40% DWG
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2 Xbox One Game 40% DWG
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 Xbox One Game 40% DWG
- Monopoly Plus Xbox One Game 70% Publisher Sale
- Mugsters Xbox One Game 67% DWG
- NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 Xbox One Game 67% DWG
- Not A Hero: Super Snazzy Edition Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- Override: Mech City Brawl Xbox One X Enhanced 80% DWG
- Override: Mech City Brawl – Season Pass Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight
- Override: Mech City Brawl – Super Charged Mega Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% DWG
- Pipe Push Paradise Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- Pure Farming 2018 Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- Pure Farming 2018 Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- Raging Justice Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- Rayman Legends Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
- Risk Xbox One Game 60% Publisher Sale
- Rocksmith 2014 Edition – Remastered Xbox One Game 67% Publisher Sale
- Skelly Selest Xbox One Game 33% DWG
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole – Gold Edition Xbox One Game 70% Publisher Sale
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole – SEASON PASS Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
- South Park: The Stick Of Truth Xbox One Game 60% Publisher Sale
- Spellspire Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- Starlink: Battle For Atlas Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas Collection 2 Pack Xbox One Game 40% Publisher Sale
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas – Collection pack Xbox One Game 60% Publisher Sale
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas – Deluxe edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale
- STEEP Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale
- STEEP Credits Bronze Pack Add-On 30% Publisher Sale
- STEEP Credits Diamond Pack Add-On 30% Publisher Sale
- STEEP Credits Gold Pack Add-On 30% Publisher Sale
- STEEP Credits Silver Pack Add-On 30% Publisher Sale
- STEEP Road To The Olympics Add-On 60% Publisher Sale
- STEEP Season Pass Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
- STEEP Welcome Pack Add-On 30% Publisher Sale
- STEEP – X Games DLC Add-On 20% Publisher Sale
- STEEP – X Games Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Publisher Sale
- STEEP – X Games Pass Xbox One Game 33% Publisher Sale
- STEEP- 90s DLC Add-On 20% Publisher Sale
- Stranger Things 3: The Game Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
- Styx: Master of Shadows Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- Tango Fiesta Xbox One Game 85% Spotlight
- Tennis World Tour Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG
- Tennis World Tour Legends Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG
- The Crew 2 Gold Crew Credits Pack Add-On 20% Publisher Sale
- The Crew 2 Platinum Crew Credits Pack Add-On 30% Publisher Sale
- The Crew 2 Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
- The Crew 2 – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
- The Crew 2 – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale
- The Crew 2 – Season Pass Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
- The Crew Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 80% Publisher Sale
- The Elder Scrolls Online Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Elsweyr Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Spotlight
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Elsweyr Collectors Ed Upgrade Add-On 40% Spotlight
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Elsweyr Collectors Edition Xbox Game Pass 40% Spotlight
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Elsweyr Upgrade Add-On 40% Spotlight
- The Town Of Light Xbox One Game 70% DWG
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands Medium Pack 3840 Credits Add-On 25% Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands Year 2 Pass Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Extra Large Pack 11530 GR Credits Add-On 30% Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Large Pack 7285 GR Credits Add-On 30% Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Season Pass Add-On 60% Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands: Narco Road Add-On 35% Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Blitz Bushido Set Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Gemstones Bundle Add-On 40% Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Montagne Bushido Set Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Smoke Bushido Set Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Tachanka Bushido Set Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Year 4 Pass Add-On 20% Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s The Division Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 55.00000000000001% Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Year – 1 Pass Add-On 25% Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 – Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 60% Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s The Division Franchise Bundle Xbox One Game 65% Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s The Division Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s The Division – Season Pass Add-On 60% Publisher Sale
- Trackmania Turbo Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
- Transference Xbox One Game 70% Publisher Sale
- Trials Of The Blood Dragon + Trials Fusion Awesome Max Edition Xbox One Game 67% Publisher Sale
- Trials Rising Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale
- Trials Rising – Digital Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale
- Trials Rising – Expansion Pass Add-On 40% Publisher Sale
- Trivial Pursuit Live Xbox One Game 60% Publisher Sale
- Tropico 6 Xbox One X Enhanced 20% DWG
- Tumblestone Xbox One Game 75% DWG Unknown Fate Xbox One Game 30% DWG
- UNO Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War Xbox One Game 70% Publisher Sale
- Watch Dogs 2 Xbox One Game 80% Publisher Sale
- Watch Dogs 2 – Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 80% Publisher Sale
- Watch Dogs 2 – Gold Edition Xbox One Game 80% Publisher Sale
- Watch Dogs 2 – Season Pass Add-On 60% Publisher Sale
- Watch Dogs Complete Edition Xbox One Game 70% Publisher Sale
- Where the Bees Make Honey Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Spotlight
- World War Z Xbox One X Enhanced 40% DWG
- Xenoraid Xbox One Game 50% DWG
Sconti Xbox 360
- Assassiin’s Creed III Backward Compatible 50% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood DA VINCI DISAPEARANCE Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed III Season Pass Add-On 67% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed III The Betrayal Add-On 60% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed III The Infamy Add-On 60% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed III The Redemption Add-On 60% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed III – The Hidden Secrets Pack Add-On 67% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed III: The Battle Hardened Pack Add-On 67% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed IV Season Pass Add-On 70% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD Arcade 60% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue Backward Compatible 67% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s CreedIV Black Flag Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Beyond Good & Evil HD Backward Compatible 67% Publisher Sale
- Brothers In Arms: Hell’s Highway Backward Compatible 40% Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 2 Backward Compatible 67% Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 3 Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Backward Compatible 70% Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 3: Deluxe Bundle DLC Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 4 Games On Demand 60% Publisher Sale
- FAR CRY 4 Escape from Durgesh Prison Add-On 60% Publisher Sale
- FAR CRY 4 Hurk Deluxe Pack Add-On 60% Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 4 Season Pass Add-On 67% Publisher Sale
- FAR CRY 4 – Valley of the Yetis Add-On 60% Publisher Sale
- Far Cry Classic Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- I Am Alive Games On Demand 70% Publisher Sale
- Mega Man 10 Backward Compatible 70% DWG
- Mega Man 9 Backward Compatible 70% DWG
- Mighty No. 9 Games On Demand 67% DWG
- Outland Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Prince of Persia Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Prince of Persia The Forgotten Sands Backward Compatible 40% Publisher Sale
- Rainbow Six Vegas Backward Compatible 67% Publisher Sale
- Rainbow Six Vegas 2 Backward Compatible 67% Publisher Sale
- Rayman 3 HD Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Rayman Legends Backward Compatible 67% Publisher Sale
- Rayman Originis Backward Compatible 70% Publisher Sale
- Rise of Nightmares Games On Demand 75% DWG
- Risen Games On Demand 67% DWG
- Risen 2: Dark Waters Games On Demand 67% DWG
- Risen 3: Titan Lords Games On Demand 67% DWG
- Sonic Free Riders Games On Demand 50% DWG
- Streets of Rage 2 Arcade 50% DWG
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter Backward Compatible 50% Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2 Backward Compatible 50% Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Backward Compatible 50% Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Blacklist Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos Theory Backward Compatible 50% Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Conviction Backward Compatible 50% Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent Backward Compatible 50% Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Pandora Tomorrow Backward Compatible 50% Publisher Sale
- Trials Fusion Games On Demand 67% Publisher Sale
- Trials HD Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War Games On Demand 60% Publisher Sale
- Viking Games On Demand 67% DWG
- Watch Dogs Backward Compatible 70% Publisher Sale
- Watch Dogs Season Pass Add-On 70% Publisher Sale
Insomma, un'ampia scelta di titoli in promozione, con sconti che, lo ricordiamo saranno attivi solamente per un periodo di tempo limitato. Tra i Deals with Gold, possiamo segnalare ad esempio Bioshock: The Collection o Fallout 76. Tra questi ultimi, presente anche Keral Space Program Enhanced Edition, interessante anche in ottica del recente annuncio di Kerbal Space Program 2. Nell'ambito degli sconti Ubisoft, numerose le offerte relative alle serie Far Cry e Assassin's Creed, con sconti anche su Assasin's Creed Odyssey, che accoglierà il Discovery Tour a settembre.
Here are this week’s Deals With Gold and Spotlight Sale offers including a publisher sale on a number of @Ubisoft titles https://t.co/fBw4G7uvll pic.twitter.com/67aIm4sIE0— 🅻🅰🆁🆁🆈 ☁ 🅷🆁🆈🅱 (@majornelson) August 27, 2019
Altri contenuti per Xbox Live
- Kingdom Hearts 3, Mortal Kombat 11 e Bloodstained tra i nuovi Deals with Gold!
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider e franchise LEGO tra i Deals With Gold della settimana
- Burnout Paradise Remastered e gli altri Deals with Gold della settimana
- Dragon Ball FighterZ e The Surge tra i nuovi sconti per Xbox One e Xbox 360
- Nuovi Deals with Gold e Super Saldi prolungati di una settimana su Xbox Store
Xbox Live
Contenuti più Letti
- 7 commentiNinja contro Donald Trump: Fortnite e Minecraft non sono giochi violenti!
- 115 commentiControl: Recensione del nuovo gioco degli autori di Max Payne e Alan Wake
- 9 commentiPlayStation Classic in offerta a prezzo stracciato da GameStop
- 88 commentiAstral Chain Recensione: il vertice degli action secondo Platinum Games
- 16 commentiGTA 6 uscirà solo su PS5, Xbox Scarlett e Google Stadia, annuncio nel 2020?
- 17 commentiDeath Stranding Briefing: leakato il trailer inedito in italiano della Gamescom!
- 12 commentiGiocare con il DualShock 4 al contrario è la normalità per una gamer giapponese
- 13 commentiAncestors Recensione: Patrice Désilets e la teoria dell'evoluzione
- 2 commentiFist of the North Star Legends ReVIVE: il nuovo gioco di Ken il Guerriero esce a settembre
- 2 commentiLeak di Apex Legends: ecco le abilità di Jericho, il nuovo Tank nemico di Gibraltar