BioShock The Collection, Rocket League e Blood Bowl 2 tra i nuovi Deals with Gold

Major Nelson non ha ancora svelato i nuovi Deals with Gold ma i nuovi sconti sono trapelati su Reddit, limitatamente alle offerte per Xbox One, mentre per le promozioni sui giochi Xbox 360 dovremo attendere ancora qualche ora...
Sconti Xbox One
Tra i giochi Xbox One in offerta troviamo Blood Bowl 2, Borderlands The Handsome Collection, Fable Fortune, Fe e Rocket League:
- Aaero 50%
- Bioshock: The Collection 67%
- Bleed 60%
- Blood Bowl 2 75%
- Blood Bowl 2 - Legendary Edition 75%
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection 67%
- Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers 50%
- Candleman 30%
- Deer Hunter: Reloaded 40%
- Fable Fortune - Albion All Stars Bundle 30%
- Fable Fortune - Starter Bundle 30%
- Fe 50%
- Mordheim: City Of The Damned 75%
- Mordheim: City Of The Damned - Complete Edition 75%
- NASCAR Heat 2 25%
- Need For Speed Ultimate Bundle 67%
- NHL 18 60%
- NHL 18 Young Stars Deluxe Edition 50%
- NHL 18 Young Stars Edition 50%
- Overdriven Reloaded: Special Edition 33%
- Rapala Fishing: Pro Series 40%
- Rocket League 45%
- Rocket League - Aftershock 45%
- Rocket League - Back To The Future Car Pack 45%
- Rocket League - Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice Car Pack 45%
- Rocket League - Esper 45%
- Rocket League - Fast & Furious '70 Dodge Charger R/T 45%
- Rocket League - Fast & Furious '99 Nissan Skyline GT-R R34 45%
- Rocket League - Fast & Furious DLC Bundle 45%
- Rocket League - The Fate Of The Furious Ice Charger 45%
- Rocket League - Hot Wheels Bone Shaker 45%
- Rocket League - Hot Wheels Twin Mill III 45%
- Rocket League - Marauder 45%
- Rocket League - Masamune 45%
- Rocket League - Proteus 45%
- Rocket League - Triton 45%
- Rocket League - Vulcan 45%
- Seasons After Fall 75%
- Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom 75%
Nella notte è trapelata un'immagine che svela i presunti nuovi Games with Gold di giugno, tra cui troviamo Assassin's Creed Chronicles China, SMITE Battlegrounds of the Gods Gold Edition, LEGO Indiana Jones 2 e Sonic All-Stars Racing Transformed.