BioShock The Collection, Rocket League e Blood Bowl 2 tra i nuovi Deals with Gold

Major Nelson non ha ancora svelato i nuovi Deals with Gold ma i nuovi sconti sono trapelati su Reddit, limitatamente alle offerte per Xbox One, mentre per le promozioni sui giochi Xbox 360 dovremo attendere ancora qualche ora...

Sconti Xbox One

Tra i giochi Xbox One in offerta troviamo Blood Bowl 2, Borderlands The Handsome Collection, Fable Fortune, Fe e Rocket League:

Aaero 50%

Bioshock: The Collection 67%

Bleed 60%

Blood Bowl 2 75%

Blood Bowl 2 - Legendary Edition 75%

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection 67%

Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers 50%

Candleman 30%

Deer Hunter: Reloaded 40%

Fable Fortune - Albion All Stars Bundle 30%

Fable Fortune - Starter Bundle 30%

Fe 50%

Mordheim: City Of The Damned 75%

Mordheim: City Of The Damned - Complete Edition 75%

NASCAR Heat 2 25%

Need For Speed Ultimate Bundle 67%

NHL 18 60%

NHL 18 Young Stars Deluxe Edition 50%

NHL 18 Young Stars Edition 50%

Overdriven Reloaded: Special Edition 33%

Rapala Fishing: Pro Series 40%

Rocket League 45%

Rocket League - Aftershock 45%

Rocket League - Back To The Future Car Pack 45%

Rocket League - Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice Car Pack 45%

Rocket League - Esper 45%

Rocket League - Fast & Furious '70 Dodge Charger R/T 45%

Rocket League - Fast & Furious '99 Nissan Skyline GT-R R34 45%

Rocket League - Fast & Furious DLC Bundle 45%

Rocket League - The Fate Of The Furious Ice Charger 45%

Rocket League - Hot Wheels Bone Shaker 45%

Rocket League - Hot Wheels Twin Mill III 45%

Rocket League - Marauder 45%

Rocket League - Masamune 45%

Rocket League - Proteus 45%

Rocket League - Triton 45%

Rocket League - Vulcan 45%

Seasons After Fall 75%

Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom 75%

Nella notte è trapelata un'immagine che svela i presunti nuovi Games with Gold di giugno, tra cui troviamo Assassin's Creed Chronicles China, SMITE Battlegrounds of the Gods Gold Edition, LEGO Indiana Jones 2 e Sonic All-Stars Racing Transformed.