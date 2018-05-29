Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
  1. HOME
  2. Xbox Live
  3. Notizie

BioShock The Collection, Rocket League e Blood Bowl 2 tra i nuovi Deals with Gold

INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
di

Major Nelson non ha ancora svelato i nuovi Deals with Gold ma i nuovi sconti sono trapelati su Reddit, limitatamente alle offerte per Xbox One, mentre per le promozioni sui giochi Xbox 360 dovremo attendere ancora qualche ora...

Sconti Xbox One
Tra i giochi Xbox One in offerta troviamo Blood Bowl 2, Borderlands The Handsome Collection, Fable Fortune, Fe e Rocket League:

  • Aaero 50%
  • Bioshock: The Collection 67%
  • Bleed 60%
  • Blood Bowl 2 75%
  • Blood Bowl 2 - Legendary Edition 75%
  • Borderlands: The Handsome Collection 67%
  • Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers 50%
  • Candleman 30%
  • Deer Hunter: Reloaded 40%
  • Fable Fortune - Albion All Stars Bundle 30%
  • Fable Fortune - Starter Bundle 30%
  • Fe 50%
  • Mordheim: City Of The Damned 75%
  • Mordheim: City Of The Damned - Complete Edition 75%
  • NASCAR Heat 2 25%
  • Need For Speed Ultimate Bundle 67%
  • NHL 18 60%
  • NHL 18 Young Stars Deluxe Edition 50%
  • NHL 18 Young Stars Edition 50%
  • Overdriven Reloaded: Special Edition 33%
  • Rapala Fishing: Pro Series 40%
  • Rocket League 45%
  • Rocket League - Aftershock 45%
  • Rocket League - Back To The Future Car Pack 45%
  • Rocket League - Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice Car Pack 45%
  • Rocket League - Esper 45%
  • Rocket League - Fast & Furious '70 Dodge Charger R/T 45%
  • Rocket League - Fast & Furious '99 Nissan Skyline GT-R R34 45%
  • Rocket League - Fast & Furious DLC Bundle 45%
  • Rocket League - The Fate Of The Furious Ice Charger 45%
  • Rocket League - Hot Wheels Bone Shaker 45%
  • Rocket League - Hot Wheels Twin Mill III 45%
  • Rocket League - Marauder 45%
  • Rocket League - Masamune 45%
  • Rocket League - Proteus 45%
  • Rocket League - Triton 45%
  • Rocket League - Vulcan 45%
  • Seasons After Fall 75%
  • Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom 75%

Nella notte è trapelata un'immagine che svela i presunti nuovi Games with Gold di giugno, tra cui troviamo Assassin's Creed Chronicles China, SMITE Battlegrounds of the Gods Gold Edition, LEGO Indiana Jones 2 e Sonic All-Stars Racing Transformed.

FONTE: MSPowerUser.com
Quanto è interessante?
2
Vai ai commenti

Altri contenuti per Xbox Live

  1. NES Mini nuovamente disponibile per il preordine su Amazon.it
  2. Classifica Inglese: Detroit Become Human debutta al primo posto superando State of Decay 2