BitSummit Gaiden 2020, oltre 70 giochi previsti per lo show

L'evento giapponese BitSummit 2020 è stato cancellato nella sua forma tradizionale a causa dell'emergenza Coronavirus, tuttavia gli organizzatori hanno annunciato il BitSummit Gaiden 2020, show esclusivamente digitale in programma il 27 e 28 giugno.
L'associazione Japan Independent Games Aggregate ha anche diffuso la lista dei giochi che verranno mostrati, per un totale di 78 diversi giochi indipendenti.
- .fall (PC) by PGN Inc.
- Aeon Drive (PS4, Switch, PC) by 2Awesome Studio
- ∀kashicverse -Malicious Wake- (PC) by Endless-Shirafu
- A Space for the Unbound (PC) by Mojiken Studio
- Aeolis Tournament (Switch, PC) by Beyond Fun Studio
- ANSUZ (PC, VR) by CharacterBank Inc.
- art of rally (PC, Mac, Linux) by Funselektor
- Binary Fighter (PC) by NightScraper
- Boyfriend Dungeon (Switch, PC) by Kitfox Games
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale (PC, Mac, Other) by Finji
- DIMENSION REIGN (PC) by ScopeNext Inc.
- Diorama Knight (iOS, Android) by PICKLE’s
- Dungeon and Gravestone (Switch, Xbox One) by WonderlandKazakiri Inc.
- Eximius: Seize the Frontline (PC) by Ammobox Studios
- Fight Crab (Switch, PC) by Nussoft
- furiko (PS4) by TO-CO
- Gardeniampoule (PS4, Switch, PC) by CAVYHOUSE
- ghostpia (Switch) by Chosuido
- Giraffe and Annika (PS4, Switch, PC) by atelier mimina
- Glimmer (Switch, PC) by Glimmer Studio
- Gnosia (Switch, PS Vita) by Petit Depotto
- Haikei, Hanshu Hajimemashita. (iOS) by WINGIT
- Haunted Garage (PC, Mac) by Games For Ghosts
- Hexagroove: Tactical DJ (Switch) by Ichigoichie
- HotCake! (PC, Mac, iOS, Android) by Stupid Creators/Osaka Electro-Communication University
- Jack Move (Switch, PC, Mac) by So Romantic
- Kaku: Ancient Seal (PS4, Xbox One, PC) by BINGOBELL
- King of the Hat (Switch, PC, Mac) by Business Corp. Incorporated
- LightDread City (Switch, PC, iOS, Android) by Echopie
- Lightmatter (PC) by Tunnel Vision Games
- Lo-Fi Room (PC, Mac, Linux, iOS, Android) by Bearmask Studios
- Lost Ember (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) by Mooneye Studios
- LUNARK (Switch, PC, Mac) by Canari Games
- Magic Potion Millionaire (PC) by ARTIFACTS
- Melon Journey 2 (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PS Vita, PC, Mac) by Poppy Works
- Metal Unit (PS4, Switch, PC) by JellySnow Studio
- Miniature LAND 3 (iOS)
- MO:Astray (PC) by Archpray Inc.
- Mon Amour (Swich) by Onion Games
- Monken Crusher (Switch) by Game Bosatsu Group
- Muncell (iOS) by LSD
- Mystic Pillars: A Story-Based Puzzle Game (PC, iOS, Android) by Holy Cow Productions
- Nanotale – Typing Chronicles (PC) by Fishing Cactus
- Neon Noodles (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) by Vivid Helix
- Neon Tail (PC) by Rocket Juice Games Studio
- Neversong (PS4, Switch, PC) by Beep
- ORX (PC, iOS, Android) by johnbell
- Penguin’s Dogma (PC) by MIYAKOpubl
- Retro Game Aliens (PC, Mac) by qbert
- Rhythm Fighter (Switch, PC, Mac, iOS, Android) by Coconut Island Games
- Roki (Switch, PC) by Polygon Treehouse / United Label
- RP7 (Switch, Xbox One, PC, Mac, iOS, Android) by Turtle Cream
- Shaolin5 (Switch, PC) by BurgerStudio Co., Ltd.
- ShopOfTentacles (iOS, Android) by Achamoth
- Shores Unknown (Switch, PC) by Vallynne
- Silver Chains (PS4, Switch) by Beep
- Skul: The Hero Slayer (PS4, Switch, PC, Mac, Linux) by SouthPAW Games
- Speaking Simulator (Switch) by Affable Games
- Starstruck: Hands of Time (PC) by Createdelic, LLC
- Stray Cat Doors 2 (Switch, iOS, Android) by PULSMO, INC.
- Stronghold: Warlords (PC) by Firefly Studios
- Super Glitter Rush (PC, Android) by tiny cactus studio (Hachinosu / Kei Kono)
- Swapon (iOS, Android) by Scidog Games
- Teenage Blob (PC, Mac) by Team Lazerbeam
- The Wake: Mourning Father, Mourning Mother (PC, Mac) by Somi
- Tokotoko (iOS, Android) by Kalank
- TopplePOP: Bungee Blockbusters (Switch, PC, iOS, Android) by Spirit Animal Incorporated
- TRI-GER (PC, Mac) by Jo C. H.
- Unneglectable (PC) by yona
- Vectronom (Switch, PC, mac, Android) by Ludopium
- Vehicle! Vehicle! Vehicle!!! (iOS, Android) by ramen games tokyo
- Who is the HERO? -Lycoris- (PC) by App factory Haruni
- WORLD OF HORROR (PS4, Switch, PC, Mac) by panstasz / Ysbryd Games
- YUGO PUZZLE (PC, Mac, Android) by Qrostar
Tanti dunque i giochi che vedremo durante l'evento digitale dedicato alle produzioni indie giapponesi, inoltre gli organizzatori hanno promesso contest e attività online che verranno svelate prossimamente.
