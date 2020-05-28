Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
BitSummit Gaiden 2020, oltre 70 giochi previsti per lo show

di

L'evento giapponese BitSummit 2020 è stato cancellato nella sua forma tradizionale a causa dell'emergenza Coronavirus, tuttavia gli organizzatori hanno annunciato il BitSummit Gaiden 2020, show esclusivamente digitale in programma il 27 e 28 giugno.

L'associazione Japan Independent Games Aggregate ha anche diffuso la lista dei giochi che verranno mostrati, per un totale di 78 diversi giochi indipendenti.

BitSummit 2020 novità

  • .fall (PC) by PGN Inc.
  • Aeon Drive (PS4, Switch, PC) by 2Awesome Studio
  • ∀kashicverse -Malicious Wake- (PC) by Endless-Shirafu
  • A Space for the Unbound (PC) by Mojiken Studio
  • Aeolis Tournament (Switch, PC) by Beyond Fun Studio
  • ANSUZ (PC, VR) by CharacterBank Inc.
  • art of rally (PC, Mac, Linux) by Funselektor
  • Binary Fighter (PC) by NightScraper
  • Boyfriend Dungeon (Switch, PC) by Kitfox Games
  • Chicory: A Colorful Tale (PC, Mac, Other) by Finji
  • DIMENSION REIGN (PC) by ScopeNext Inc.
  • Diorama Knight (iOS, Android) by PICKLE’s
  • Dungeon and Gravestone (Switch, Xbox One) by WonderlandKazakiri Inc.
  • Eximius: Seize the Frontline (PC) by Ammobox Studios
  • Fight Crab (Switch, PC) by Nussoft
  • furiko (PS4) by TO-CO
  • Gardeniampoule (PS4, Switch, PC) by CAVYHOUSE
  • ghostpia (Switch) by Chosuido
  • Giraffe and Annika (PS4, Switch, PC) by ​atelier mimina
  • Glimmer (Switch, PC) by Glimmer Studio
  • Gnosia (Switch, PS Vita) by Petit Depotto
  • Haikei, Hanshu Hajimemashita. (iOS) by WINGIT
  • Haunted Garage (PC, Mac) by Games For Ghosts
  • Hexagroove: Tactical DJ (Switch) by Ichigoichie
  • HotCake! (PC, Mac, iOS, Android) by Stupid Creators/Osaka Electro-Communication University
  • Jack Move (Switch, PC, Mac) by So Romantic
  • Kaku: Ancient Seal (PS4, Xbox One, PC) by BINGOBELL
  • King of the Hat (Switch, PC, Mac) by Business Corp. Incorporated
  • LightDread City (Switch, PC, iOS, Android) by Echopie
  • Lightmatter (PC) by Tunnel Vision Games
  • Lo-Fi Room (PC, Mac, Linux, iOS, Android) by Bearmask Studios
  • Lost Ember (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) by Mooneye Studios
  • LUNARK (Switch, PC, Mac) by Canari Games
  • Magic Potion Millionaire (PC) by ARTIFACTS
  • Melon Journey 2 (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PS Vita, PC, Mac) by Poppy Works
  • Metal Unit (PS4, Switch, PC) by JellySnow Studio
  • Miniature LAND 3 (iOS)
  • MO:Astray (PC) by Archpray Inc.
  • Mon Amour (Swich) by Onion Games
  • Monken Crusher (Switch) by Game Bosatsu Group
  • Muncell (iOS) by LSD
  • Mystic Pillars: A Story-Based Puzzle Game (PC, iOS, Android) by Holy Cow Productions
  • Nanotale – Typing Chronicles (PC) by Fishing Cactus
  • Neon Noodles (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) by Vivid Helix
  • Neon Tail (PC) by Rocket Juice Games Studio
  • Neversong (PS4, Switch, PC) by Beep
  • ORX (PC, iOS, Android) by johnbell
  • Penguin’s Dogma (PC) by MIYAKOpubl
  • Retro Game Aliens (PC, Mac) by qbert
  • Rhythm Fighter (Switch, PC, Mac, iOS, Android) by Coconut Island Games
  • Roki (Switch, PC) by Polygon Treehouse / United Label
  • RP7 (Switch, Xbox One, PC, Mac, iOS, Android) by Turtle Cream
  • Shaolin5 (Switch, PC) by BurgerStudio Co., Ltd.
  • ShopOfTentacles (iOS, Android) by Achamoth
  • Shores Unknown (Switch, PC) by Vallynne
  • Silver Chains (PS4, Switch) by Beep
  • Skul: The Hero Slayer (PS4, Switch, PC, Mac, Linux) by SouthPAW Games
  • Speaking Simulator (Switch) by Affable Games
  • Starstruck: Hands of Time (PC) by Createdelic, LLC
  • Stray Cat Doors 2 (Switch, iOS, Android) by PULSMO, INC.
  • Stronghold: Warlords (PC) by Firefly Studios
  • Super Glitter Rush (PC, Android) by tiny cactus studio (Hachinosu / Kei Kono)
  • Swapon (iOS, Android) by Scidog Games
  • Teenage Blob (PC, Mac) by Team Lazerbeam
  • The Wake: Mourning Father, Mourning Mother (PC, Mac) by Somi
  • Tokotoko (iOS, Android) by Kalank
  • TopplePOP: Bungee Blockbusters (Switch, PC, iOS, Android) by Spirit Animal Incorporated
  • TRI-GER (PC, Mac) by Jo C. H.
  • Unneglectable (PC) by yona
  • Vectronom (Switch, PC, mac, Android) by Ludopium
  • Vehicle! Vehicle! Vehicle!!! (iOS, Android) by ramen games tokyo
  • Who is the HERO? -Lycoris- (PC) by App factory Haruni
  • WORLD OF HORROR (PS4, Switch, PC, Mac) by panstasz / Ysbryd Games
  • YUGO PUZZLE (PC, Mac, Android) by Qrostar

Tanti dunque i giochi che vedremo durante l'evento digitale dedicato alle produzioni indie giapponesi, inoltre gli organizzatori hanno promesso contest e attività online che verranno svelate prossimamente.

