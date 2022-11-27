Black Friday: ultime ore per acquistare tanti videogiochi ad un prezzo scontatissimo
Il Black Friday di Amazon è alle porte, ci sono ancora tantissime offerte dedicate a noi appassionati di videogiochi, valide fino alla mezzanotte di domani 28 novembre o fino ad esaurimento scorte, per molti tioli si tratta del prezzo più basso di sempre.
Vediamo assieme le migliori promozioni ancora attive con i prezzi aggiornati:
- Sconto del 20% su Amazon Warehouse
- Ricariche per il PlayStation Store scontate
- Xbox Series S console a 248,99
- Oculus Quest 2 128GB a 399 euro
- Alan Wake Remastered a 14,97 euro
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons a 44,80 euro
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla a 16 euro
- Back 4 Blood - Ed. Standard a 9,97 euro
- Batman Arkham Collection a 16 euro
- Battlefield 2042 a 14,98 euro
- Bayonetta 3 a 48,99 euro
- Bloodborne (Ps Hits) a 9,99 euro
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II a 59,99 euro
- Capitain Tsubasa: Rise Of New Champion a 17,49 euro
- Cars 3 a 13,43 euro
- Compilation: Assassin's Creed Origins + Odyssey a 16,99 euro
- Cyberpunk 2077 D1 Edition - Day-One a 19,99 euro
- Death Stranding Director’s Cut PS5 a 18,97 euro
- Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- the Hinokama Chronicles a 27,97 euro
- Demon's Souls PS5 a 39,99 euro
- Dragon Ball: The Breakers Special Edition a 18,97 euro
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot a 24,99 euro
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human a 34,99 euro
- Far Cry 6 Limited Edition a 19,99 euro
- FIFA 23 a 44,97 euro
- Final Fantasy VII Remake – Standard a 30,99 euro
- God of War: Ragnarok PS5 a 69,99 euro
- Gotham Knights a 45,99 euro
- Gran Turismo 7 - Standard Edition a 45,86 euro
- Grand Theft Auto V a 29,99 euro
- Grand Theft Auto V Premium Edition a 25,56 euro
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy The Definitive Edition a 24,99 euro
- GT Sport Hits a 9,99 euro
- Horizon: Forbidden West - Standard Edition - PlayStation 4 a 39,99 euro
- Horizon: Forbidden West - Standard Edition - PlayStation 5 a 46,73 euro
- La Terra Di Mezzo: L'ombra Della Guerra a 14,44 euro
- Lego City Undercover a 19,39 euro
- LEGO Jurassic World a 12,79 euro
- Lego Marvel Collection - HD Collection a 18,59 euro
- Lego Marvel Super Heroes a 21,89 euro
- Lego Marvel: Super Heroes 2 a 18,99 euro
- Lego Star Wars: La Saga degli Skywalker a 28,35 euro
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Nintendo Switch a 44,99 euro
- Mario Strikers: Battle League Football - Nintendo Switch a 47,99 euro
- Marvel's Avengers a 14,90 euro
- Marvel's Guardians of The Galaxy a 18,97 euro
- Marvel's Spider-Man a 18,02 euro
- Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales a 28,97 euro
- MEDIEVIL - Classics - PlayStation 4 a 19,99 euro
- Mortal Kombat 11 Standard Edition - Nintendo Switch a 19,97 euro
- Mortal Kombat 11 Standard Edition - PlayStation 4 a 14,19 euro
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate - PlayStation 5 a 18,89 euro
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate - XBox Series X 16,99 euro
- NBA 2K23 (AMAZON EDITION ) a 48,70 euro
- NEO: The World Ends with You - Nintendo Switch a 19,98 euro
- Nier Replicant a 17,97 euro
- Persona 5 Royal a 24,99 euro
- Pokémon Diamante Lucente a 47,84 euro
- Pokémon Perla Splendente a 40,80 euro
- Pokémon Scudo - Nintendo Switch a 56 euro
- Pokémon Spada - Nintendo Switch a 49,99 euro
- Lego Marvel Avengers a 13,17 euro
- Lego DC Super Villains a 18,99 euro
- Lego Harry Potter Collection a 18,99 euro
- Lego Jurassic World a 19,69 euro
- Lego Ninjago Il Film a 18,83 euro
- Ratchet & Clank (Ps Hits) a 9,99 euro
- Resident Evil 3 a 15,98 euro
- Resident Evil Village a 24,08 euro
- Returnal - PlayStation 5 a 38,97 euro
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure a 29,99 euro
- Sonic Frontiers a 36,07 euro
- Spider-Man Miles Morales - PlayStation 5 a 29,99 euro
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales - Ultimate Edition PS5 a 45,12 euro
- Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin a 32,97 euro
- Tekken 7 -Edizione Compatibile VR - PlayStation 4 a 14,99 euro
- The Last of Us 2 a 9,99 euro
- The Last of Us Parte I - Remake PS5 a 59,99 euro
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild a 54,99 euro
- The LEGO Movie Videogame a 12,99 euro
- The Quarry a 39,99 euro
- The Witcher III - Game Of The Year - Wild Hunt a 16,86 euro
- Uncharted: Raccolta L'Eredità dei ladri - PlayStation 5 a 17 euro
- Until Dawn - Classics HD - Playstation 4 a 9,49 euro
- WWE 2K22 a 27,26 euro
Terremo aggiornato questo articolo nel caso venissero aggiunte altre offerte interessanti, garantendo una copertura totale per tutta la durata dell'evento di Amazon. É inoltre possibile combinare le offerte della settimana del Black Friday di Amazon con altre promozioni che ci faranno risparmiare ulteriormente, come per esempio uno sconto aggiuntivo di 10 euro scegliendo per la prima volta un punto di ritiro, oppure sempre 15 euro se non avete ancora caricato la prima foto su Amazon Photos e per ultima un buono sconto di ben 6 euro solamente caricando l'account di almeno 60 euro.
