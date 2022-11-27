Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Black Friday

Black Friday: ultime ore per acquistare tanti videogiochi ad un prezzo scontatissimo

Black Friday: ultime ore per acquistare tanti videogiochi ad un prezzo scontatissimo
Il Black Friday di Amazon è alle porte, ci sono ancora tantissime offerte dedicate a noi appassionati di videogiochi, valide fino alla mezzanotte di domani 28 novembre o fino ad esaurimento scorte, per molti tioli si tratta del prezzo più basso di sempre.

Vediamo assieme le migliori promozioni ancora attive con i prezzi aggiornati:

- Sconto del 20% su Amazon Warehouse

- Ricariche per il PlayStation Store scontate

Terremo aggiornato questo articolo nel caso venissero aggiunte altre offerte interessanti, garantendo una copertura totale per tutta la durata dell'evento di Amazon. É inoltre possibile combinare le offerte della settimana del Black Friday di Amazon con altre promozioni che ci faranno risparmiare ulteriormente, come per esempio uno sconto aggiuntivo di 10 euro scegliendo per la prima volta un punto di ritiro, oppure sempre 15 euro se non avete ancora caricato la prima foto su Amazon Photos e per ultima un buono sconto di ben 6 euro solamente caricando l'account di almeno 60 euro.

