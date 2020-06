Black Lives Matter, mondo videoludico compatto: donazioni da EA, Ubisoft, e molti altri

We stand in solidarity with Black team members, players, and the Black community. We are making a $100,000 contribution to the NAACP and Black Lives Matter and encourage those who are able to, to donate. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/KpHZCF6VWx — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) June 2, 2020

The individual employees of Devolver Digital and the company itself have donated $65,000 in support of the Black Lives Matter movement through the link below.



We urge industry peers and partners to donate as they are able.#BlackLivesMatterhttps://t.co/6mbe9Z1xrv — Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) June 2, 2020

Game developers: We're hosting a bundle where anyone can participate. Proceeds from your games will be donated directly to the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund and the Community Bail Fund.



Join us: https://t.co/Xsz6MwTTIQ#BlackLivesMatter — itch.io (@itchio) June 2, 2020

(2/2) For those who will join in a commitment to listen, learn & take actionable steps, we're using our platform to provide helpful resources #BlackOutTuesday https://t.co/UH1ajF5FfMhttps://t.co/LVHT8Qp6tbhttps://t.co/bYBOOC8FxIhttps://t.co/ng4fSBUgi9https://t.co/DJuRNxBDl8 — Square Enix (@SquareEnix) June 2, 2020

Evo supports #BlackLivesMatter and the recent protests fighting against the police brutality that disproportionately affects Black Americans. To support the movement we are donating $7,500 each to @NAACP_LDF and @VisitLakeStreet — EVO (@EVO) June 1, 2020