Black Myth Wu Kong: Tencent ed Epic contribuiranno allo sviluppo dell'action GDR

Tencent has acquired a 5% minority stake in Game Science, the developer of Black Myth: Wu Kong. Game Science studio will continue to operate autonomously following this investment. Game Science is a Chinese indie studio founded in 2014. https://t.co/WoDyBQqKcz

Of course the great irony in this investment is that Yocar, the CEO of Game Science, left Tencent precisely because he wasn't able to create a AAA game like Black Myth.



So this has really come full circle lol