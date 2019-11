BlizzCon 2019, un ragazzo interrompe un Q&A di WoW urlando: Liberate Hong Kong!

More #BlizzCon2019 gold! "Anything else?" "Yeah, free Hong Kong, revolution of our times" "Sounds good to me!" 😂😂😂 #StandWithHongKong #HongKongProtests pic.twitter.com/jUTpx37vkq

I came to #BlizzCon19 to make a point! My point has been proven! I ran up on the Q&A panel (World of Warcraft) and Yelled, “FREE HONG KONG!” Now remember, to keep fighting for basic human rights! #hongkong #blizzcon #BoycottBlizzard pic.twitter.com/z6M4VVpCnB