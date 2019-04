Bloodborne: in arrivo la campagna Kickstarter per il gioco da tavolo

#BloodborneTheBoardGame, designed by Eric M. Lang and Michael Shinall, is coming to #Kickstarter April 23 at 3pm EST! Fight as a Hunter to vanquish the rotting plague that is terrorizing the city of #Yharnam.



Visit #Bloodborne Design Diary Part 6 here: https://t.co/viycobg7G4 pic.twitter.com/5w9jpMFlnZ