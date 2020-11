Bloodborne, come gira su PS5? I primi test sul framerate

Okay, embargo is up and I’m allowed to talk about PlayStation 5 back compat now. All I have to say is Sekiro is 60fps, Dark Souks 3 is 60fps (it’s locked at 30 on Xbox Series X, rip), and Bloodborne is still 30fps with bad frame pacing. ✌️

I am so god damned happy with how fantastic the PS4 back compatibility is on PlayStation 5. Yeah, we're all sad Bloodborne didn't get some secret runtime patches beneath the hood to uncap the framerate, but it still hits 30fps where the PS4 Pro was dropping frames before.