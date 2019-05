Bloodborne: una mod permette di giocare nei panni di qualsiasi nemico

Currently working on a Bloodborne mod that allows you to take control of enemies by locking onto them. Works on any enemy. Proof of concept but working nice so far, lots of work left to go to make it useable though. pic.twitter.com/Dkmkpa6xpR

You can't travel too far away from where you left the player character or you'll despawn, so it's not like you can just go off and play the whole game this way. Still, fun. pic.twitter.com/R4zeagjtFe