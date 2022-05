Bloodborne non ha ancora detto tutto, per il giornalista Colin Moriarty

This past weekend, we recorded Sacred Symbols 200 live in Richmond, VA at The National.



We're pleased to make the show available -- free-for-all! -- in audio and video form.



Join us as we count down PS4's 25 best games. Thank you for your support!



📺+🔉 https://t.co/sIV46I4s8O pic.twitter.com/tDXBcJlZKI