Borderlands 3, GreedFall e Death Stranding dal TGS in diretta questa settimana su Twitch

Questa settimana si prospetta davvero ricchissima per quanto riguarda le live in programma su Everyeye.it, grazie ai live gameplay di Borderlands 3, GreedFall, Monster Hunter World Iceborne, FIFA 10, PES 2020 e il commento degli eventi di Death Stranding al Tokyo Game Show.

Lunedì 9 settembre

Ore 14:30 - Blasphemous

Ore 16:30 - Resident Evil Project Resistance Reveal

Ore 21:30 - Rainbow Six: Siege feat Kikachan87

Martedì 10 settembre

Ore 11:00 - Remnant From the Ashes

Ore 14:00 - GreedFallOre 16:00 - Domande e Risposte

Ore 17:00 - eFootball PES 2020

Ore 19:00 - FIFA 20 Feat Il Green

Ore 21:00 - Destiny 2 Feat Giorno Gaming

Mercoledì 11 settembre

Ore 10:00 - Colazione con Everyeye

Ore 17:00 - Monster Hunter World Iceborne Community Event

Ore 21:00 - Control Interpretazioni su trama e immaginario

Giovedì 12 settembre

Ore 09:00 - Death Stranding TGS 2019

Ore 17:00 - Borderlands 3

Ore 19:00 - FIFA 20 Feat Il Green

Ore 20:00 - 7 Giorni

Ore 21:00 - Destiny 2 Feat Giorno Gaming

Venerdì 13 settembre

Ore 11:00 - Borderlands 3

Ore 14:00 - PES 2020 Master League

Ore 17:00 - Borderlands 3

Ore 21:00 - Borderlands 3 Feat Giorno Gaming

Sabato 14 settembre

Ore 09:00 - Death Stranding TGS 2019

Ore 17:00 - Tekken 7 Feat SchiacciSempre

Come sempre l'appuntamento è su Twitch, iscrivetevi al canale di Everyeye.it per ricevere le notifiche pochi minuti prima dell'inizio delle trasmissioni, le repliche verranno invece pubblicate esclusivamente sul canale YouTube Everyeye on Demand.