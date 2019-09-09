Borderlands 3, GreedFall e Death Stranding dal TGS in diretta questa settimana su Twitch
di
Davide Leoni
Questa settimana si prospetta davvero ricchissima per quanto riguarda le live in programma su Everyeye.it, grazie ai live gameplay di Borderlands 3, GreedFall, Monster Hunter World Iceborne, FIFA 10, PES 2020 e il commento degli eventi di Death Stranding al Tokyo Game Show.
Lunedì 9 settembre
- Ore 14:30 - Blasphemous
- Ore 16:30 - Resident Evil Project Resistance Reveal
- Ore 21:30 - Rainbow Six: Siege feat Kikachan87
Martedì 10 settembre
- Ore 11:00 - Remnant From the Ashes
- Ore 14:00 - GreedFallOre 16:00 - Domande e Risposte
- Ore 17:00 - eFootball PES 2020
- Ore 19:00 - FIFA 20 Feat Il Green
- Ore 21:00 - Destiny 2 Feat Giorno Gaming
Mercoledì 11 settembre
- Ore 10:00 - Colazione con Everyeye
- Ore 17:00 - Monster Hunter World Iceborne Community Event
- Ore 21:00 - Control Interpretazioni su trama e immaginario
Giovedì 12 settembre
- Ore 09:00 - Death Stranding TGS 2019
- Ore 17:00 - Borderlands 3
- Ore 19:00 - FIFA 20 Feat Il Green
- Ore 20:00 - 7 Giorni
- Ore 21:00 - Destiny 2 Feat Giorno Gaming
Venerdì 13 settembre
- Ore 11:00 - Borderlands 3
- Ore 14:00 - PES 2020 Master League
- Ore 17:00 - Borderlands 3
- Ore 21:00 - Borderlands 3 Feat Giorno Gaming
Sabato 14 settembre
- Ore 09:00 - Death Stranding TGS 2019
- Ore 17:00 - Tekken 7 Feat SchiacciSempre
Come sempre l'appuntamento è su Twitch, iscrivetevi al canale di Everyeye.it per ricevere le notifiche pochi minuti prima dell'inizio delle trasmissioni, le repliche verranno invece pubblicate esclusivamente sul canale YouTube Everyeye on Demand.
