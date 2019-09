Borderlands 3 a quota 5 milioni di copie vendute, trionfa il digitale

Borderlands 3 sales summary:



- 5 Million sell in across 5 days

- 70% of sales were digital

- 50% more than Borderlands 2

- Fastest selling 2K title

- Highest selling 2K title on PC

- Most pre ordered 2K title and Epic Games Store title

- Franchise net bookings now over $1b https://t.co/ctKG4uFFId