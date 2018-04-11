Borderlands 3 sarà sponsorizzato su Xbox? Randy Pitchford non ne sa assolutamente nulla

Secondo alcuni rumor Borderlands 3 (titolo mai annunciato ufficialmente) sarà sponsorizzato e promosso su piattaforma Xbox, cosa che ha fatto pensare a una possibile esclusiva per Xbox One e Windows 10. Come stanno esattamente le cose?

Difficile dirlo, Randy Pitchford di Gearbox Software è stato interrogato a riguardo su Twitter ed ha dichiarato di non sapere assolutamente nulla a riguardo: "I know absolutely nothing about any of this. You asking me about this is like me asking you to clear up confusion about a story someone wrote about how you have sold your 6th child’s dna to a clone farm in South America. Can you clear that up for me? It’s stressing me out."

Questa l'ironica risposta del CEO di Gearbox, che evidentemente non può sbilanciarsi troppo sulla questione. In passato lo stesso Pitchford ha più volte citato Borderlands 3, tuttavia al momento Take-Two e 2K Games non hanno annunciato nulla riguardo il futuro della saga. Ne sapremo di più all'E3 di Los Angeles?