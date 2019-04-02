Borderlands Game of the Year non supporterà l'HDR su PC
Davide Leoni
Rispondendo a una serie di domande su Twitter, Gearbox Software ha confermato che la versione PC di Borderlands Game of the Year non supporterà l'HDR, questo standard sarà supportato unicamente su PlayStation 4 PRO e Xbox One X.
La versione PC non supporterà neanche lo split-screen, prerogativa delle versioni console, inoltre non è presente la compatibilità con i monitor Ultrawide 21:9. Il selettore FOV (Field of View) sarà disponibile su tutte le piattaforme mentre su Windows sarà possibile abilitare l'SSAO (Screen Space Ambient Occlusion) per ottenere un'illuminazione ambientale più realistica.
Il mancato supporto HDR su PC si estenderà anche all'aggiornamento 4K di Borderlands The Pre-Sequel, disponibile dal 3 aprile insieme a Borderlands Game of the Year Edition. La data di uscita di Borderlands 3 sembra invece essere stata fissata per il 13 settembre 2019, al momento questa informazione non deve però considerarsi ufficiale, in quanto il Tweet è stato rimosso dal profilo di Gearbox, è probabile che nuovi dettagli in merito possano arrivare nella giornata di domani.
There is an FOV slider on all platforms for #BorderlandsGOTY— Patrick Fenn (@patfenn84) 29 marzo 2019
EVERY CHANCE!— Patrick Fenn (@patfenn84) 29 marzo 2019
60 fps on consoles, 30 fps for split screen!
Auto pickup of any ammo you can pick up! pic.twitter.com/TdRe4k6A2d
No Ultrawide support, but keep bringing the feedback. I'm loving the passion and can't wait to jump online next Wednesday— Patrick Fenn (@patfenn84) 29 marzo 2019
I cannot. For split screen shall be a console exclusive feature.— Patrick Fenn (@patfenn84) 29 marzo 2019
But know that I love you and hold you in my heart... or something... sorry I may need a nap and I say strange things when tired... Still love you though pic.twitter.com/vqQAgmUVeV
Altri contenuti per Borderlands: Game of The Year Edition
Borderlands: Game of The Year Edition
- In Uscita su
- Pc
- Xbox One X
- Xbox One
- PS4
- PS4 Pro
- Date di Pubblicazione
- Pc : 03/04/2019
- Xbox One : 03/04/2019
- PS4 : 03/04/2019
- Genere: FPS - Sparatutto in Prima Persona
- Sviluppatore: Gearbox Software
Quanto attendi: Borderlands: Game of The Year Edition
Hype totali: 4
