Borderlands Game of the Year non supporterà l'HDR su PC

Il mancato supporto HDR su PC si estenderà anche all'aggiornamento 4K di Borderlands The Pre-Sequel, disponibile dal 3 aprile insieme a Borderlands Game of the Year Edition. La data di uscita di Borderlands 3 sembra invece essere stata fissata per il 13 settembre 2019, al momento questa informazione non deve però considerarsi ufficiale, in quanto il Tweet è stato rimosso dal profilo di Gearbox, è probabile che nuovi dettagli in merito possano arrivare nella giornata di domani.

La versione PC non supporterà neanche lo split-screen , prerogativa delle versioni console, inoltre non è presente la compatibilità con i monitor Ultrawide 21:9. Il selettore FOV (Field of View) sarà disponibile su tutte le piattaforme mentre su Windows sarà possibile abilitare l'SSAO (Screen Space Ambient Occlusion) per ottenere un'illuminazione ambientale più realistica.

Rispondendo a una serie di domande su Twitter, Gearbox Software ha confermato che la versione PC di Borderlands Game of the Year non supporterà l'HDR , questo standard sarà supportato unicamente su PlayStation 4 PRO e Xbox One X.

There is an FOV slider on all platforms for #BorderlandsGOTY — Patrick Fenn (@patfenn84) 29 marzo 2019

EVERY CHANCE!

60 fps on consoles, 30 fps for split screen!

Auto pickup of any ammo you can pick up! pic.twitter.com/TdRe4k6A2d — Patrick Fenn (@patfenn84) 29 marzo 2019

No Ultrawide support, but keep bringing the feedback. I'm loving the passion and can't wait to jump online next Wednesday — Patrick Fenn (@patfenn84) 29 marzo 2019