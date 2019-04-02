Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Borderlands Game of the Year non supporterà l'HDR su PC

Rispondendo a una serie di domande su Twitter, Gearbox Software ha confermato che la versione PC di Borderlands Game of the Year non supporterà l'HDR, questo standard sarà supportato unicamente su PlayStation 4 PRO e Xbox One X.

La versione PC non supporterà neanche lo split-screen, prerogativa delle versioni console, inoltre non è presente la compatibilità con i monitor Ultrawide 21:9. Il selettore FOV (Field of View) sarà disponibile su tutte le piattaforme mentre su Windows sarà possibile abilitare l'SSAO (Screen Space Ambient Occlusion) per ottenere un'illuminazione ambientale più realistica.

Il mancato supporto HDR su PC si estenderà anche all'aggiornamento 4K di Borderlands The Pre-Sequel, disponibile dal 3 aprile insieme a Borderlands Game of the Year Edition. La data di uscita di Borderlands 3 sembra invece essere stata fissata per il 13 settembre 2019, al momento questa informazione non deve però considerarsi ufficiale, in quanto il Tweet è stato rimosso dal profilo di Gearbox, è probabile che nuovi dettagli in merito possano arrivare nella giornata di domani.

FONTE: WCCFTech
