Borderlands GOTY Edition, Forza Motorsport 7 e NieR:Automata tra i nuovi Deals with Gold

Dopo aver annunciato i Games with Gold di Maggio, Larry "Major Nelson" Kyrb presenta al pubblico i nuovi Deals with Gold.

Numerose le promozioni attive su giochi Xbox One e Xbox 360, che coinvolgono titoli quali Forza Motorsport 7, Hitman 2 o NieR: Automata BECOME AS GODS Edition. In attesa del reveal del gameplay di Borderlands 3, troviamo inoltre tra i nuovi Deals with Gold anche, tra gli altri, Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition e Borderlands: The Handsome Collection.

Sconti Xbox One

  • Black Mirror Xbox One Game 85% DWG
  • Blood Bowl 2 Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
  • Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 33% DWG
  • Borderlands: The Handsome Collection Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • Bundle – Hopiko And Tango Fiesta Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight
  • Call of Cthulhu Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Publisher Sale
  • Coffin Dodgers Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • Crazy Sports Bundle Xbox One Game 60% DWG
  • Darkwood (pre-order) Xbox One Game 10% Spotlight
  • Digerati Made In USSR Bundle Xbox One Game 67% DWG
  • Digerati Pixel Art Bundle Part 1 Xbox One Game 80% DWG
  • Divinity: Original Sin – Enhanced Edition Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
  • Farming Simulator 19 Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Publisher Sale
  • Farming Simulator 19 – Premium Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 33% Publisher Sale
  • Farming Simulator 19 – Season Pass Xbox One Game 25% Publisher Sale
  • For the King (pre-order) Xbox One Game 20% Spotlight
  • Forza Horizon 3 Expansion Pass Add-On 70% DWG
  • Forza Horizon 3 Platinum Plus Expansions Bundle Add-On 70% DWG
  • Forza Horizon 4 Expansions Bundle Add-On 50% DWG
  • Forza Horizon 4 VIP Add-On 60% DWG
  • Forza Motorsport 6 VIP Arcade 75% DWG
  • Forza Motorsport 7 Deluxe Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 50% DWG
  • Forza Motorsport 7 Standard Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 40% DWG
  • Forza Motorsport 7 Ultimate Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 50% DWG
  • Gnomes Garden 2 Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight
  • Hitman 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG
  • Hitman HD Enhanced Collection Xbox One Game 60% DWG
  • Iron Wings Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
  • LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Xbox One Game 50% Star Wars Day Sale
  • LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 50% Star Wars Day Sale
  • Masters of Anima Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
  • MudRunner Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
  • MudRunner – American Wilds Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Publisher Sale
  • MudRunner – American Wilds Expansion Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
  • Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • NieR:Automata BECOME AS GODS Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 25% DWG
  • Not A Hero: Super Snazzy Edition Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • OlliOlli2: XL Edition Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • Overruled! Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight
  • Payday 2: The Crimewave Collection Xbox One Game 60% DWG
  • Penarium Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight
  • Project Highrise: Architect’s Edition Xbox One Game 35% DWG
  • Rento Fortune Xbox One Game 30% Spotlight
  • Rogue Trooper Redux Xbox One Game 70% DWG
  • Sherlock Holmes: Crimes & Punishments Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
  • Space Hulk: Tactics Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Publisher Sale
  • Star Wars Battlefront II Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Star Wars Day Sale
  • Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 75% Star Wars Day Sale
  • Star Wars Battlefront: Hoth Bundle Xbox One Game 67% Star Wars Day Sale
  • Starpoint Gemini 2 Xbox One Game 70% DWG
  • Starpoint Gemini 2 Gold Pack Xbox One Game 70% DWG
  • Starpoint Gemini 2: Secrets of Aethera Add-On 70% Spotlight
  • Starpoint Gemini 2: Titans Add-On 70% Spotlight
  • Starpoint Gemini Warlords Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • Starpoint Gemini Warlords: Cycle of Warfare Add-On 50% Spotlight
  • Starpoint Gemini Warlords: Deadly Dozen Add-On 50% Spotlight
  • Starpoint Gemini Warlords: Rise of Numibia Add-On 50% Spotlight
  • Starpoint Gemini Warlords: Titans Return Add-On 50% Spotlight
  • Styx: Master of Shadows Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
  • Styx: Shards of Darkness Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
  • Sudden Strike 4 – European Battlefields Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG
  • Sudden Strike 4: Africa – Desert War Add-On 60% Spotlight
  • Sudden Strike 4: The Pacific War Add-On 35% Spotlight
  • The BunnyLord Pro Hater Pack Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • The Council – Complete Season Xbox One Game 67% Publisher Sale
  • The Crew 2 – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG
  • The Crew 2 – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG
  • The Crew 2 – Season Pass Add-On 50% DWG
  • The Crew 2 – Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG
  • The Dwarves Xbox One Game 85% DWG
  • The Surge – Augmented Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
  • Train Sim World Main Spessart Bahn Add-On 15% Spotlight
  • Train Sim World: BR Class 33 Add-On 25% Spotlight
  • Train Sim World: West Somerset Railway Add-On 50% Spotlight
  • Turok Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • Vampyr Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
  • Volgarr the Viking Xbox One Game 75% DWG

Sconti Xbox 360

  • Black Night Sword Arcade 85% DWG
  • Borderlands Backward Compatible 60% DWG
  • Borderlands 2 Backward Compatible 60% DWG
  • Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel Games On Demand 70% DWG
  • Farming Simulator 15 Games On Demand 75% DWG
  • Farming Simulator 15 – Official Expansion (Silver) Games On Demand 50% DWG
  • LEGO Star Wars II: The Original Trilogy Backward Compatible 65% Star Wars Day Sale
  • LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars Backward Compatible 65% Star Wars Day Sale
  • LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga Backward Compatible 65% Star Wars Day Sale
  • MotoGP15 Games On Demand 85% DWG
  • Star Wars Battlefront Backward Compatible 40% Star Wars Day Sale
  • Star Wars Battlefront II Backward Compatible 40% Star Wars Day Sale
  • Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy Backward Compatible 40% Star Wars Day Sale
  • Star Wars Jedi Starfighter Backward Compatible 50% Star Wars Day Sale
  • Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords Backward Compatible 50% Star Wars Day Sale
  • Star Wars Republic Commando Backward Compatible 40% Star Wars Day Sale
  • Star Wars – Knights of the Old Republic Backward Compatible 40% Star Wars Day Sale
  • Star Wars: The Clone Wars – Republic Heroes Games On Demand 65% Star Wars Day Sale
  • Star Wars: The Force Unleashed Backward Compatible 60% Star Wars Day Sale
  • Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II Backward Compatible 60% Star Wars Day Sale
  • Stuntman: Ignition Games On Demand 85% DWG
  • Thunder Wolves Arcade 85% DWG

Come di consueto, vi ricordiamo che le promozioni attive su Xbox Store sono valide per un periodo di tempo limitato.

FONTE: majornelson.com
