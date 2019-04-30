Borderlands GOTY Edition, Forza Motorsport 7 e NieR:Automata tra i nuovi Deals with Gold
Dopo aver annunciato i Games with Gold di Maggio, Larry "Major Nelson" Kyrb presenta al pubblico i nuovi Deals with Gold.
Numerose le promozioni attive su giochi Xbox One e Xbox 360, che coinvolgono titoli quali Forza Motorsport 7, Hitman 2 o NieR: Automata BECOME AS GODS Edition. In attesa del reveal del gameplay di Borderlands 3, troviamo inoltre tra i nuovi Deals with Gold anche, tra gli altri, Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition e Borderlands: The Handsome Collection.
Sconti Xbox One
- Black Mirror Xbox One Game 85% DWG
- Blood Bowl 2 Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
- Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 33% DWG
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- Bundle – Hopiko And Tango Fiesta Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight
- Call of Cthulhu Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Publisher Sale
- Coffin Dodgers Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- Crazy Sports Bundle Xbox One Game 60% DWG
- Darkwood (pre-order) Xbox One Game 10% Spotlight
- Digerati Made In USSR Bundle Xbox One Game 67% DWG
- Digerati Pixel Art Bundle Part 1 Xbox One Game 80% DWG
- Divinity: Original Sin – Enhanced Edition Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
- Farming Simulator 19 Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Publisher Sale
- Farming Simulator 19 – Premium Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 33% Publisher Sale
- Farming Simulator 19 – Season Pass Xbox One Game 25% Publisher Sale
- For the King (pre-order) Xbox One Game 20% Spotlight
- Forza Horizon 3 Expansion Pass Add-On 70% DWG
- Forza Horizon 3 Platinum Plus Expansions Bundle Add-On 70% DWG
- Forza Horizon 4 Expansions Bundle Add-On 50% DWG
- Forza Horizon 4 VIP Add-On 60% DWG
- Forza Motorsport 6 VIP Arcade 75% DWG
- Forza Motorsport 7 Deluxe Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 50% DWG
- Forza Motorsport 7 Standard Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 40% DWG
- Forza Motorsport 7 Ultimate Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 50% DWG
- Gnomes Garden 2 Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight
- Hitman 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG
- Hitman HD Enhanced Collection Xbox One Game 60% DWG
- Iron Wings Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
- LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Xbox One Game 50% Star Wars Day Sale
- LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 50% Star Wars Day Sale
- Masters of Anima Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
- MudRunner Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
- MudRunner – American Wilds Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Publisher Sale
- MudRunner – American Wilds Expansion Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
- Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- NieR:Automata BECOME AS GODS Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 25% DWG
- Not A Hero: Super Snazzy Edition Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- OlliOlli2: XL Edition Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- Overruled! Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight
- Payday 2: The Crimewave Collection Xbox One Game 60% DWG
- Penarium Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight
- Project Highrise: Architect’s Edition Xbox One Game 35% DWG
- Rento Fortune Xbox One Game 30% Spotlight
- Rogue Trooper Redux Xbox One Game 70% DWG
- Sherlock Holmes: Crimes & Punishments Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
- Space Hulk: Tactics Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Publisher Sale
- Star Wars Battlefront II Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Star Wars Day Sale
- Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 75% Star Wars Day Sale
- Star Wars Battlefront: Hoth Bundle Xbox One Game 67% Star Wars Day Sale
- Starpoint Gemini 2 Xbox One Game 70% DWG
- Starpoint Gemini 2 Gold Pack Xbox One Game 70% DWG
- Starpoint Gemini 2: Secrets of Aethera Add-On 70% Spotlight
- Starpoint Gemini 2: Titans Add-On 70% Spotlight
- Starpoint Gemini Warlords Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- Starpoint Gemini Warlords: Cycle of Warfare Add-On 50% Spotlight
- Starpoint Gemini Warlords: Deadly Dozen Add-On 50% Spotlight
- Starpoint Gemini Warlords: Rise of Numibia Add-On 50% Spotlight
- Starpoint Gemini Warlords: Titans Return Add-On 50% Spotlight
- Styx: Master of Shadows Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
- Styx: Shards of Darkness Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
- Sudden Strike 4 – European Battlefields Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG
- Sudden Strike 4: Africa – Desert War Add-On 60% Spotlight
- Sudden Strike 4: The Pacific War Add-On 35% Spotlight
- The BunnyLord Pro Hater Pack Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- The Council – Complete Season Xbox One Game 67% Publisher Sale
- The Crew 2 – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG
- The Crew 2 – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG
- The Crew 2 – Season Pass Add-On 50% DWG
- The Crew 2 – Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG
- The Dwarves Xbox One Game 85% DWG
- The Surge – Augmented Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
- Train Sim World Main Spessart Bahn Add-On 15% Spotlight
- Train Sim World: BR Class 33 Add-On 25% Spotlight
- Train Sim World: West Somerset Railway Add-On 50% Spotlight
- Turok Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- Vampyr Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
- Volgarr the Viking Xbox One Game 75% DWG
Sconti Xbox 360
- Black Night Sword Arcade 85% DWG
- Borderlands Backward Compatible 60% DWG
- Borderlands 2 Backward Compatible 60% DWG
- Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel Games On Demand 70% DWG
- Farming Simulator 15 Games On Demand 75% DWG
- Farming Simulator 15 – Official Expansion (Silver) Games On Demand 50% DWG
- LEGO Star Wars II: The Original Trilogy Backward Compatible 65% Star Wars Day Sale
- LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars Backward Compatible 65% Star Wars Day Sale
- LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga Backward Compatible 65% Star Wars Day Sale
- MotoGP15 Games On Demand 85% DWG
- Star Wars Battlefront Backward Compatible 40% Star Wars Day Sale
- Star Wars Battlefront II Backward Compatible 40% Star Wars Day Sale
- Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy Backward Compatible 40% Star Wars Day Sale
- Star Wars Jedi Starfighter Backward Compatible 50% Star Wars Day Sale
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords Backward Compatible 50% Star Wars Day Sale
- Star Wars Republic Commando Backward Compatible 40% Star Wars Day Sale
- Star Wars – Knights of the Old Republic Backward Compatible 40% Star Wars Day Sale
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars – Republic Heroes Games On Demand 65% Star Wars Day Sale
- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed Backward Compatible 60% Star Wars Day Sale
- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II Backward Compatible 60% Star Wars Day Sale
- Stuntman: Ignition Games On Demand 85% DWG
- Thunder Wolves Arcade 85% DWG
Come di consueto, vi ricordiamo che le promozioni attive su Xbox Store sono valide per un periodo di tempo limitato.
Here are this week’s Deals With Gold and Spotlight Sale offers including a publisher sale on a number of titles from @FocusHome https://t.co/6wNZwMGB5V pic.twitter.com/bNrSWlXOy0— Larry Hryb (@majornelson) 30 aprile 2019
Altri contenuti per Xbox Live
- Kingdom Hearts 3, Little Nightmares e The Crew 2 tra i Deals with Gold della settimana
- Xbox Live Gold: Borderlands THC, WWE 2K19 e Dead By Daylight gratis nel weekend
- Aumenta il prezzo di Xbox LIVE Gold nel Regno Unito, colpa della Brexit?
- Dopo Cuphead arriveranno altri titoli Xbox Live su Switch, ma niente SDK
- Microsoft annuncia Game Stack: Xbox LIVE arriva su iOS e Android
Xbox Live
Contenuti più Letti
- 17 commentiNuovi Giochi PS4 e Xbox One: tutte le uscite di maggio 2019
- 140 commentiSony e la censura: quale futuro per i contenuti espliciti su PlayStation?
- 14 commentiFinal Fantasy XV: le concept art dei DLC cancellati svelano un finale alternativo
- 4 commentiDays Gone: anche i creatori di God of War celebrano l'arrivo del gioco
- 1 commentiDays Gone si aggiorna alla versione 1.05: tutte le novità della patch
- 37 commentiNuovi giochi per Nintendo Switch: le uscite di maggio 2019
- 5 commentiApex Legends Stagione 2: Respawn conferma l'arrivo di nuove modalità
- 32 commentiGames with Gold di Maggio: annunciati i nuovi giochi gratis Xbox One e Xbox 360!
- 35 commentiCyberpunk 2077: CD Projekt svela la principale differenza con The Witcher
- 1 commentiEcco i nuovi giochi in arrivo su PS4 questa settimana