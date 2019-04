Borderlands The Handsome Collection sarà giocabile gratis su Steam per tutto il weekend

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection is Free to Play now through Sunday on Xbox One and Steam! Gather your fellow Vault Hunters and kick some Ultra-HD badonkadonk!

XBOX ONE: Apr 4 at 12am PT - Apr 7 at 11:59pm PT

STEAM: Apr 4 at 10am PT - Apr 7 at 10am PT pic.twitter.com/aPyX7o7mV5