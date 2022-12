Bramble the Mountain King arriva nel 2023: una cupa avventura ispirata ai fratelli Grimm

To all those that like to hold their games in their hands.



Physical pre-orders are now LIVE for Bramble: The Mountain King - coming to PS5, Xbox Series X, and Switch in 2023.



Be one of the first 2000 orders and receive an exclusive free Skogsrå pin!



https://t.co/ztYxSXxKS6 pic.twitter.com/iMwy4u2L8i