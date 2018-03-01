Bridge Constructor Portal, Mulaka e Detention fra le novità del Nintendo eShop

Puntuale come sempre,ha quest'oggi aggiornato l'con le ultime novità per Switch, 3DS e Wii U. Fra i nuovi arrivi troviamo

Nintendo Switch - Giochi

A Hole New World – €9.99

A Normal Lost Phone – €5.99

ACA NeoGeo Sengoku 2 – €6.99

Air Hockey – €7.99

Arcade Archives Star Force – €6.99

Bridge Constructor Portal – €14.99

Damascus Gear Operation Tokyo – €14.99

Detention – €10.49

The Final Station – €14.99

Grid Mania – €3.99 (disponibile dal 2 marzo)

Guilt Battle Arena – €9.99

Let’s Sing 2018 Platinum Edition – €54.99

Little Triangle – €12.99

Mulaka – €19.98

Outlast: Bundle of Terror – €24.99

Packet Queen # – €4.99

Paper Wars: Cannon Fodder Devastated – €9.99

Poisoft Thud Card – €2.99

Spot the Difference – €7.99

Subsurface Circular – €5.99

Super Toy Cars – €8.99 fino al 9 marzo; prezzo di listino €9.99 (disponibile dal 2 marzo)

The Trail: Frontier Challenge - €14.99

Totes the Goat – €4.99

Nintendo Switch - Demo

Kirby Star Allies

Nintendo Switch - DLC

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Extra Pack 2 – €9.99

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Anime Music Pack – €14.99

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – TP Medal Pack (x200) #2 – €1.99

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – TP Medal Pack (x500) #2 – €3.99

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – TP Medal Pack (x1,000) #2 – €6.99

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – TP Medal Pack (x2,000) #2 – €12.99

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – TP Medal Pack (x5,000) #2 – €29.99

Pic-a-Pix Deluxe – Classic 03 – €2.99

Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Helpful items

Nintendo Switch - Preordini

Fear Effect Sedna – €17.95 fino al 20 marzo; prezzo di listino 19.95

Steredenn: Binary Stars – €12.99

World Conqueror X – €8.99 fino a 3 marzo; prezzo di listino €9.99

3DS - Giochi

Anime Workshop – €6.99

New 3DS - Giochi

Brick Thru – €1.49

3DS - Demo

The Alliance Alive

3DS - DLC

Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology: Settling the Score – €2.49

Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology: Meeting in the Chasm – €2.49

Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology: Hunting Corridor – €2.99

3DS - Temi

The Fashion Academy of Milan – €1.99

Rose and Grandma Cinderella – €1.99

A magical trip in time – €1.99

Maggie, Bianca, Nausica and Yuki – €1.99

Hawk and Grandma Snow White – €1.99

Wii U - Giochi

RTO 2 – €9.99

Cosa ne pensate degli ultimi arrivi del Nintendo eShop? Ricordiamo che fra le novità della scorsa settimana figurano Payday 2 e Layers of Fear Legacy.