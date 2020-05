Bright Memory Infinite non è esclusiva Xbox Series X, uscirà anche su PS5?

I plan to finish it of this year, but the release date is not yet determined. The target is 4K 60, currently running 4K 110FPS in RTX 2080TI — FYQD (@FYQD_Studio) May 20, 2020

Bright Memory: Infinite 80% natural scene models are from Quixel. I am very excite see the Unreal 5. In Unreal 4,I tried to import the high-model.😆It may represent the future graphics of the Bright Memory Infinite(Unreal 5). pic.twitter.com/kxaCOnTmQM — FYQD (@FYQD_Studio) May 20, 2020