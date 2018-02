Burnout Paradise includerà tutti i brani della colonna sonora e non avrà microtransazioni

Yes, Avril will be back, not liking your girlfriend. She thinks you need a new one. https://t.co/gkBJQYlWZz

Just a heads up, but the store listing for #BurnoutParadise that mentions "In-game purchases optional" is an error. There is no MTX or any additional paid for content. Pitch forks down please. pic.twitter.com/hPX8gLKiAG