Cadence of Hyrule Crypt of the Necrodancer esce il 13 giugno su Switch
Se nelle scorse ore è emerso sull'eShop il prezzo del gioco, scopriamo adesso tramite un comunicato diffuso dagli sviluppatori Spike Chunsoft e Brace Yourself Games la data di lancio su Nintendo Switch di Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer featuring The Legend of Zelda.
Il rythm game, che ricordiamo arriverà in esclusiva sulla console ibrida della grande N, sarà disponibile a partire dal 13 giugno 2019 via eShop.
Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer si presenta come un crossover che unisce l'ispirato universo di The Legend of Zelda (che si espanderà con l'ufficialmente annunciato seguito di Breath of the Wild) al gameplay tipico di Crypt of the Necrodancer. Esplorando i vari dungeon del gioco sarete chiamati a spostarvi e ad attaccare i nemici a ritmo di musica.
Il titolo è stato presentato nuovamente con un trailer inedito che vi abbiamo riportato in cima alla notizia, grazie al quale possiamo dare uno sguardo ai personaggi giocabili e alle splendide ambientazioni.
Altri contenuti per Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer feat. The Legend of Zelda
- Cadence of Hyrule non ha ancora una data d'uscita, ma ora ha un prezzo ufficiale
- Cadence of Hyrule: confermata l'uscita nel mese di giugno
- Cadence of Hyrule: smentiti i rumor di ieri, uscirà il 20 giugno?
- Cadence of Hyrule: il crossover Zelda-Crypt of the Necrodancer esce domani?
- Cadence of Hyrule esce questo mese? Lo suggerisce una newsletter di Nintendo
Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer feat. The Legend of Zelda
- Genere: Non disponibile
Quanto attendi: Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer feat. The Legend of Zelda
Hype totali: 6
Contenuti più Letti
- 74 commentiCyberpunk 2077 ha una data d'uscita, c'è anche Keanu Reeves nel nuovo trailer
- 59 commentiMarvel's Avengers: i Vendicatori combattono nel primo trailer, svelata la data di lancio
- 127 commentiMicrosoft presenta Project Scarlett, la nuova console Xbox Next-Gen in uscita a fine 2020
- 45 commentiFinal Fantasy 7 Remake: annunciata la data di uscita su PlayStation 4!
- 9 commentiFortnite: H1ghSky1 ha mentito sull'età, anche Twitter cancella l'account
- 21 commentiCyberpunk 2077 gratis per il fan che ha incitato Keanu Reeves nello show E3 di Microsoft
- 98 commentiFinal Fantasy 7 Remake PS4: primo episodio su due Blu-Ray, nuovo trailer e video gameplay!
- 3 commentiProblemi per il Community Day di Slakoth in Pokémon GO: l'evento sarà rifatto
- 1 commentiPokemon Spada e Scudo: i leak dell'E3 svelano nuovi dettagli sui personaggi
- 4 commentiAccessori PS4: Dualshock 4, cuffie e abbonamento PlayStation Plus a sconto da Euronics