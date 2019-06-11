Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Cadence of Hyrule Crypt of the Necrodancer esce il 13 giugno su Switch

di

Se nelle scorse ore è emerso sull'eShop il prezzo del gioco, scopriamo adesso tramite un comunicato diffuso dagli sviluppatori Spike Chunsoft e Brace Yourself Games la data di lancio su Nintendo Switch di Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer featuring The Legend of Zelda.

Il rythm game, che ricordiamo arriverà in esclusiva sulla console ibrida della grande N, sarà disponibile a partire dal 13 giugno 2019 via eShop.

Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer si presenta come un crossover che unisce l'ispirato universo di The Legend of Zelda (che si espanderà con l'ufficialmente annunciato seguito di Breath of the Wild) al gameplay tipico di Crypt of the Necrodancer. Esplorando i vari dungeon del gioco sarete chiamati a spostarvi e ad attaccare i nemici a ritmo di musica.

Il titolo è stato presentato nuovamente con un trailer inedito che vi abbiamo riportato in cima alla notizia, grazie al quale possiamo dare uno sguardo ai personaggi giocabili e alle splendide ambientazioni.

