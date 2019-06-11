Cadence of Hyrule non ha ancora una data d'uscita, ma ora ha un prezzo ufficiale

Mentre la data d'uscita di Cadence of Hyrule: The Legend of Zelda feat Crypt of the Necrodancer rimane ancora sconosciuta (si sa solo che uscirà a giugno, ma non c'è ancora un giorno preciso), sembra che Nintendo abbia svelato il prezzo del particolarissimo rhythm game.

È infatti stata aggiornata la pagina nordamericana dell'eShop, che ha rivelato che il costo del gioco negli Stati Uniti sarà di 24.99 dollari. Presumibilmente in Europa verrà applicato lo stesso prezzo in Euro, mentre in Gran Bretagna il costo dovrebbe essere 19.99 sterline.

Si tratta di un prezzo leggermente più alto della norma per un prodotto del genere, ma probabilmente il richiamo di The Legend of Zelda sarà irresistibile per i fan, che già non vedono l'ora di mettere le mani sul gioco.

Cadence of Hyrule è una sorta di spin-off/crossover che unisce il mondo e le atmosfere di The Legend of Zelda, l'amatissima serie Nintendo, con il gameplay e lo stile di Crypt of the Necrodancer, un incrocio tra un rhythm game e un dungeon crawler in cui il giocatore per spostarsi e attaccare deve muoversi a tempo con la colonna sonora. Per farvi un'idea, sul nostro sito trovate l'ultimo trailer di Cadence of Hyrule.

In attesa della data d'uscita ufficiale, cosa vi aspettate da questo particolarissimo gioco? Lo prenderete?