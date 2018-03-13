Everyeye.it

Everyeye.it

Everyeye.it
  1. HOME Videogiochi
  2. Xbox Live
  3. Notizie
  4. Call of Duty Infinite Warfare, Goat Simulator e Wolfenstein 2 tra i nuovi Deals with Gold

Call of Duty Infinite Warfare, Goat Simulator e Wolfenstein 2 tra i nuovi Deals with Gold

di
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
Come ogni martedì, tornano i Deals with Gold su Xbox Store. Tra le offerte della settimana troviamo Call of Duty Ghosts, Call of Duty Infinite Warfare, Goat Simulator, Wolfenstein II The New Colossus e Farming Simulator 17, solamente per citarne alcuni.

Sconti Xbox One

  • Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Digital Pro Edition Xbox One Game 67% DWG
  • Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Gold Edition Xbox One Game 67% DWG
  • Call of Duty: Ghosts Digital Hardened Edition Xbox One Game 67% DWG
  • Call of Duty: Ghosts Xbox One Game 67% DWG
  • Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 35% DWG
  • Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Launch Edition Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • Candleman Xbox One Game 30% DWG
  • Disneyland Adventures Xbox Play Anywhere 35% Spotlight
  • Farming Simulator 15: Complete Edition Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • Farming Simulator 17 – Platinum Edition Xbox One Game 40% DWG
  • Farming Simulator 17 – Platinum Expansion Add-On 15% DWG
  • Farming Simulator 17 – Premium Edition Xbox One Game 67% DWG
  • Farming Simulator 17 – Season Pass Add-On 33% DWG
  • Farming Simulator 17 Xbox One Game 67% DWG
  • Gas Guzzlers Extreme Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • Goat MMO Simulator Add-On 50% DWG
  • Goat Simulator Xbox One Game 67% DWG
  • Goat Simulator: GoatZ Add-On 50% DWG
  • Goat Simulator: Payday Add-On 50% DWG
  • Goat Simulator: Waste Of Space Add-On 50% DWG
  • Monkey King Saga Xbox One Game 30% DWG
  • Seasons After Fall Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • We are the Dwarves Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
  • Wolfenstein II The Freedom Chronicles Season Pass Add-On 40% Spotlight
  • Wolfenstein II The New Colossus Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight
  • Wolfenstein II The New Colossus Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight

Sconti Xbox 360

  • Call of Duty Advanced Warfare Games On Demand 60% DWG
  • Call of Duty Ghosts Games On Demand 60% DWG
  • Farming Simulator 15 IT Runner Add-On 33% DWG
  • Farming Simulator 15 JCB Add-On 33% DWG
  • Farming Simulator 15 Lamborghini Nitro 120 Add-On 33% DWG
  • Farming Simulator 15 New Holland Add-On 33% DWG
  • Farming Simulator 15 Niva Add-On 33% DWG
  • Farming Simulator 15 Official Expansion (Silver) Add-On 33% DWG
  • Farming Simulator 15 Games On Demand 75% DWG

Tutte le offerte citate sono valide fino al 20 marzo 2018 esclusivamente per gli abbonati a Xbox LIVE Gold.

Quanto è interessante?
1
Vai ai commenti

Altri contenuti per Xbox Live

  1. Ni No Kuni 2 Il Destino di un Regno: i primi 25 minuti del nuovo gioco Level-5
  2. Final Fantasy XV Windows Edition: Denuvo è la causa dei problemi di framerate?