Call of Duty Infinite Warfare, Goat Simulator e Wolfenstein 2 tra i nuovi Deals with Gold

Sconti Xbox One
- Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Digital Pro Edition Xbox One Game 67% DWG
- Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Gold Edition Xbox One Game 67% DWG
- Call of Duty: Ghosts Digital Hardened Edition Xbox One Game 67% DWG
- Call of Duty: Ghosts Xbox One Game 67% DWG
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 35% DWG
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Launch Edition Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- Candleman Xbox One Game 30% DWG
- Disneyland Adventures Xbox Play Anywhere 35% Spotlight
- Farming Simulator 15: Complete Edition Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- Farming Simulator 17 – Platinum Edition Xbox One Game 40% DWG
- Farming Simulator 17 – Platinum Expansion Add-On 15% DWG
- Farming Simulator 17 – Premium Edition Xbox One Game 67% DWG
- Farming Simulator 17 – Season Pass Add-On 33% DWG
- Farming Simulator 17 Xbox One Game 67% DWG
- Gas Guzzlers Extreme Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- Goat MMO Simulator Add-On 50% DWG
- Goat Simulator Xbox One Game 67% DWG
- Goat Simulator: GoatZ Add-On 50% DWG
- Goat Simulator: Payday Add-On 50% DWG
- Goat Simulator: Waste Of Space Add-On 50% DWG
- Monkey King Saga Xbox One Game 30% DWG
- Seasons After Fall Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- We are the Dwarves Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
- Wolfenstein II The Freedom Chronicles Season Pass Add-On 40% Spotlight
- Wolfenstein II The New Colossus Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight
- Wolfenstein II The New Colossus Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight
Sconti Xbox 360
- Call of Duty Advanced Warfare Games On Demand 60% DWG
- Call of Duty Ghosts Games On Demand 60% DWG
- Farming Simulator 15 IT Runner Add-On 33% DWG
- Farming Simulator 15 JCB Add-On 33% DWG
- Farming Simulator 15 Lamborghini Nitro 120 Add-On 33% DWG
- Farming Simulator 15 New Holland Add-On 33% DWG
- Farming Simulator 15 Niva Add-On 33% DWG
- Farming Simulator 15 Official Expansion (Silver) Add-On 33% DWG
- Farming Simulator 15 Games On Demand 75% DWG
Tutte le offerte citate sono valide fino al 20 marzo 2018 esclusivamente per gli abbonati a Xbox LIVE Gold.
