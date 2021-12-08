Call of Duty Vanguard è il gioco più venduto di novembre sul PS Store
Come ormai da tradizione, Sony ha pubblicato sul suo blog ufficiale le svariate classifiche relative alle vendite dei giochi in versione digitale e, a sorpresa, alla prima posizione troviamo Call of Duty Vanguard.
Probabilmente a causa dell'hype generato dall'imminente arrivo di Caldera e della Stagione 1 di Warzone Pacific e Vanguard, sono stati in tantissimi ad acquistare la versione digitale dell'ultimo capitolo della serie, portandolo alla prima posizione delle classifiche americane ed europee sia di PS4 che si PS5.
Ecco di seguito tutte le classifiche pubblicate sul sito ufficiale PlayStation:
Top 20 Europa - PS5
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- Battlefield 2042
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition
- FIFA 22
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Farming Simulator 22
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Far Cry 6
- NBA 2K22
- Deathloop
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
- Resident Evil Village
- STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order
- Jurassic World Evolution 2
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Riders Republic
- Demon’s Souls
- DOOM Eternal
- It Takes Two
- F1 2021
Top 20 USA e Canada - PS5
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- Battlefield 2042
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition
- NBA 2K22
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Madden NFL 22
- Far Cry 6
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
- FIFA 22
- Deathloop
- Riders Republic
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Back 4 Blood
- Demon’s Souls
- Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut
- STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- DOOM Eternal
- Resident Evil Village
Top 20 Europa - PS4
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- FIFA 22
- Battlefield 2042
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Farming Simulator 22
- The Last of Us Parte 2
- The Crew 2
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition
- Minecraft
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Jump Force
- The Sims 4
- NBA 2K22
- Need for Speed Payback
- UFC 4
- A Way Out
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Far Cry 6
Top 20 USA e Canada - PS4
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- Battlefield 2042
- NBA 2K22
- Madden NFL 22
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition
- FIFA 22
- Jump Force
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Minecraft
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint
- Far Cry 6
- The Crew 2
- UFC 4
- The Last of Us Parte 2
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker
- Farming Simulator 22
- Back 4 Blood
Top 10 Free to play - PS4 e PS5
- Fortnite
- eFootball 2022
- Rocket League
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Genshin Impact
- Apex Legends
- Brawlhalla
- Rec Room
- Destiny 2
- Enlisted
Per quello che riguarda invece PlayStation VR, sia il mercato europeo che quello americano hanno premiato ancora una volta Beat Saber, che si aggiudica la prima posizione in entrambe le classifiche.
Call of Duty Vanguard
- In Uscita su
- Pc
- PS5
- Xbox Series X
- Xbox One
- PS4
- Xbox One X
- PS4 Pro
- Date di Pubblicazione
- Pc : 05/11/2021
- PS5 : 05/11/2021
- Xbox Series X : 05/11/2021
- Xbox One : 05/11/2021
- PS4 : 05/11/2021
- Xbox One X : 05/11/2021
- PS4 Pro : 05/11/2021
- Genere: FPS - Sparatutto in Prima Persona
- Sviluppatore: Sledgehammer Games
- Publisher: Activision
Che voto dai a: Call of Duty Vanguard
Voti: 50
