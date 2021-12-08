Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Call of Duty Vanguard è il gioco più venduto di novembre sul PS Store

Come ormai da tradizione, Sony ha pubblicato sul suo blog ufficiale le svariate classifiche relative alle vendite dei giochi in versione digitale e, a sorpresa, alla prima posizione troviamo Call of Duty Vanguard.

Probabilmente a causa dell'hype generato dall'imminente arrivo di Caldera e della Stagione 1 di Warzone Pacific e Vanguard, sono stati in tantissimi ad acquistare la versione digitale dell'ultimo capitolo della serie, portandolo alla prima posizione delle classifiche americane ed europee sia di PS4 che si PS5.

Ecco di seguito tutte le classifiche pubblicate sul sito ufficiale PlayStation:

Top 20 Europa - PS5

  1. Call of Duty: Vanguard
  2. Battlefield 2042
  3. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition
  4. FIFA 22
  5. Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
  6. Farming Simulator 22
  7. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  8. Far Cry 6
  9. NBA 2K22
  10. Deathloop
  11. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
  12. Resident Evil Village
  13. STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order
  14. Jurassic World Evolution 2
  15. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
  16. Riders Republic
  17. Demon’s Souls
  18. DOOM Eternal
  19. It Takes Two
  20. F1 2021

Top 20 USA e Canada - PS5

  1. Call of Duty: Vanguard
  2. Battlefield 2042
  3. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition
  4. NBA 2K22
  5. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  6. Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
  7. Madden NFL 22
  8. Far Cry 6
  9. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
  10. FIFA 22
  11. Deathloop
  12. Riders Republic
  13. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
  14. Back 4 Blood
  15. Demon’s Souls
  16. Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut
  17. STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order
  18. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  19. DOOM Eternal
  20. Resident Evil Village

Top 20 Europa - PS4

  1. Call of Duty: Vanguard
  2. FIFA 22
  3. Battlefield 2042
  4. Grand Theft Auto V
  5. Farming Simulator 22
  6. The Last of Us Parte 2
  7. The Crew 2
  8. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition
  9. Minecraft
  10. Red Dead Redemption 2
  11. Jump Force
  12. The Sims 4
  13. NBA 2K22
  14. Need for Speed Payback
  15. UFC 4
  16. A Way Out
  17. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition
  18. Cyberpunk 2077
  19. Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
  20. Far Cry 6

Top 20 USA e Canada - PS4

  1. Call of Duty: Vanguard
  2. Battlefield 2042
  3. NBA 2K22
  4. Madden NFL 22
  5. Grand Theft Auto V
  6. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition
  7. FIFA 22
  8. Jump Force
  9. Red Dead Redemption 2
  10. Minecraft
  11. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  12. Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint
  13. Far Cry 6
  14. The Crew 2
  15. UFC 4
  16. The Last of Us Parte 2
  17. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
  18. Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker
  19. Farming Simulator 22
  20. Back 4 Blood

Top 10 Free to play - PS4 e PS5

  1. Fortnite
  2. eFootball 2022
  3. Rocket League
  4. Call of Duty: Warzone
  5. Genshin Impact
  6. Apex Legends
  7. Brawlhalla
  8. Rec Room
  9. Destiny 2
  10. Enlisted

Per quello che riguarda invece PlayStation VR, sia il mercato europeo che quello americano hanno premiato ancora una volta Beat Saber, che si aggiudica la prima posizione in entrambe le classifiche.

FONTE: blog.playstation.com
