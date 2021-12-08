Call of Duty Vanguard è il gioco più venduto di novembre sul PS Store

Come ormai da tradizione, Sony ha pubblicato sul suo blog ufficiale le svariate classifiche relative alle vendite dei giochi in versione digitale e, a sorpresa, alla prima posizione troviamo Call of Duty Vanguard.

Probabilmente a causa dell'hype generato dall'imminente arrivo di Caldera e della Stagione 1 di Warzone Pacific e Vanguard, sono stati in tantissimi ad acquistare la versione digitale dell'ultimo capitolo della serie, portandolo alla prima posizione delle classifiche americane ed europee sia di PS4 che si PS5.

Ecco di seguito tutte le classifiche pubblicate sul sito ufficiale PlayStation:

Top 20 Europa - PS5

Call of Duty: Vanguard Battlefield 2042 Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition FIFA 22 Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Farming Simulator 22 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Far Cry 6 NBA 2K22 Deathloop The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition Resident Evil Village STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order Jurassic World Evolution 2 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Riders Republic Demon’s Souls DOOM Eternal It Takes Two F1 2021

Top 20 USA e Canada - PS5

Call of Duty: Vanguard Battlefield 2042 Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition NBA 2K22 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Madden NFL 22 Far Cry 6 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition FIFA 22 Deathloop Riders Republic Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Back 4 Blood Demon’s Souls Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart DOOM Eternal Resident Evil Village

Top 20 Europa - PS4

Call of Duty: Vanguard FIFA 22 Battlefield 2042 Grand Theft Auto V Farming Simulator 22 The Last of Us Parte 2 The Crew 2 Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition Minecraft Red Dead Redemption 2 Jump Force The Sims 4 NBA 2K22 Need for Speed Payback UFC 4 A Way Out The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition Cyberpunk 2077 Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Far Cry 6

Top 20 USA e Canada - PS4

Call of Duty: Vanguard Battlefield 2042 NBA 2K22 Madden NFL 22 Grand Theft Auto V Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition FIFA 22 Jump Force Red Dead Redemption 2 Minecraft Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Far Cry 6 The Crew 2 UFC 4 The Last of Us Parte 2 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker Farming Simulator 22 Back 4 Blood

Top 10 Free to play - PS4 e PS5

Fortnite eFootball 2022 Rocket League Call of Duty: Warzone Genshin Impact Apex Legends Brawlhalla Rec Room Destiny 2 Enlisted

Per quello che riguarda invece PlayStation VR, sia il mercato europeo che quello americano hanno premiato ancora una volta Beat Saber, che si aggiudica la prima posizione in entrambe le classifiche.