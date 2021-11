Call of Duty Vanguard vende meno? La colpa è anche di Warzone

Interesting read by @GIBiz.



They did a survey asking people "Why didn't you buy Call of Duty this year?"



- 55% said they were busy playing other games.

- 14% were satisfied with F2P Warzone.

- 6% chose not to support Activision's business practices.https://t.co/123S4wdEF0 pic.twitter.com/gXKGejZ7Cu