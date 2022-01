Call of Duty Vanguard e Warzone: nuovo bilanciamento delle armi in arrivo

▪️ Changes to help with the completion of Panzerfaust Challenges 🐶 ▪️ Perk adjustments to help counter all things fire 🔥 ▪️ A weapon balancing pass (Sniper buffs and Shotgun nerfs!) ▪️ A tweak to Mortar Barrage to reduce duration

Thank you for your patience while we were working behind the scenes. You can expect more frequent updates now that we're back, with more to come this week 👀