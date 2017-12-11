Call of Duty World War 2 leader incontrastato della classifica inglese

Classifica UK (11 dicembre)
In Top Ten trovano spazio anche Super Mario Odyssey, Assassin's Creed Origins, GTA V, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe e WWE 2K18 per Nintendo Switch.
- CALL OF DUTY WWI
- FIFA 18
- STAR WARS BATTLEFRONT II
- SUPER MARIO ODYSSEY
- ASSASSIN'S CREED ORIGINS
- GRAND THEFT AUTO V
- MARIO KART 8 DELUXE
- WWE 2K18
- THE SIMS 4
- LEGO MARVEL SUPER HEROES 2
Chiudono la classifica The Sims 4 Console Edition e LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2, quest'ultimo tornato in Top Ten grazie alle offerte e ai tagli di prezzo applicati dai rivenditori inglesi.
Quanto è interessante?
Vai ai commenti