Giochiamo in diretta con l'Hero Shooter di Blizzard!
  Call of Duty World War 2 leader incontrastato della classifica inglese

di
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
E' ancora Call of Duty World War 2 il leader assoluto della classifica di vendite britannica della scorsa settimana. Lo sparatutto Activision occupa il primo gradino del podio, seguito da b>FIFA 18 e Star Wars Battlefront 2, per una doppietta targata Electronic Arts.

Classifica UK (11 dicembre)
In Top Ten trovano spazio anche Super Mario Odyssey, Assassin's Creed Origins, GTA V, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe e WWE 2K18 per Nintendo Switch.

  1. CALL OF DUTY WWI
  2. FIFA 18
  3. STAR WARS BATTLEFRONT II
  4. SUPER MARIO ODYSSEY
  5. ASSASSIN'S CREED ORIGINS
  6. GRAND THEFT AUTO V
  7. MARIO KART 8 DELUXE
  8. WWE 2K18
  9. THE SIMS 4
  10. LEGO MARVEL SUPER HEROES 2

Chiudono la classifica The Sims 4 Console Edition e LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2, quest'ultimo tornato in Top Ten grazie alle offerte e ai tagli di prezzo applicati dai rivenditori inglesi.

