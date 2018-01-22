Call of Duty World War 2 è stato il gioco più venduto a dicembre nel Regno Unito

hanno diffuso la classifica dei videogiochi più venduti a dicembre 2017 sul mercato retail inglese. Call of Duty WWII occupa la prima posizione, seguito da. Di seguito, la Top 20 completa.

Classifica UK Dicembre 2017

In Top Ten trovano spazio anche Assassin's Creed Origins, Super Mario Odyssey, Grand Theft Auto V, Gran Turismo Sport e PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds per Xbox One.

Call of Duty WW2 FIFA 18 Star Wars Battlefront II Assassin's Creed Origins Grand Theft Auto V Super Mario Odyssey Gran Turismo Sport PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Mario Kart 8 Deluxe WWE 2K18 Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy The Sims 4 Forza Motorsport 7 Need for Speed Payback LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 LEGO Worlds Destiny 2 The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild Wolfenstein 2 The New Colossus Sonic Forces

La classifica si chiude con The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild, Wolfenstein II The New Colossus e Sonic Forces.