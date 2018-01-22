Call of Duty World War 2 è stato il gioco più venduto a dicembre nel Regno Unito

Classifica UK Dicembre 2017
In Top Ten trovano spazio anche Assassin's Creed Origins, Super Mario Odyssey, Grand Theft Auto V, Gran Turismo Sport e PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds per Xbox One.
- Call of Duty WW2
- FIFA 18
- Star Wars Battlefront II
- Assassin's Creed Origins
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Super Mario Odyssey
- Gran Turismo Sport
- PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- WWE 2K18
- Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy
- The Sims 4
- Forza Motorsport 7
- Need for Speed Payback
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2
- LEGO Worlds
- Destiny 2
- The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild
- Wolfenstein 2 The New Colossus
- Sonic Forces
La classifica si chiude con The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild, Wolfenstein II The New Colossus e Sonic Forces.
