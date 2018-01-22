Everyeye.it

Call of Duty World War 2 è stato il gioco più venduto a dicembre nel Regno Unito

GFK e UKIE hanno diffuso la classifica dei videogiochi più venduti a dicembre 2017 sul mercato retail inglese. Call of Duty WWII occupa la prima posizione, seguito da FIFA 18 e Star Wars Battlefront 2. Di seguito, la Top 20 completa.

Classifica UK Dicembre 2017
In Top Ten trovano spazio anche Assassin's Creed Origins, Super Mario Odyssey, Grand Theft Auto V, Gran Turismo Sport e PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds per Xbox One.

  1. Call of Duty WW2
  2. FIFA 18
  3. Star Wars Battlefront II
  4. Assassin's Creed Origins
  5. Grand Theft Auto V
  6. Super Mario Odyssey
  7. Gran Turismo Sport
  8. PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
  9. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  10. WWE 2K18
  11. Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy
  12. The Sims 4
  13. Forza Motorsport 7
  14. Need for Speed Payback
  15. LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2
  16. LEGO Worlds
  17. Destiny 2
  18. The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild
  19. Wolfenstein 2 The New Colossus
  20. Sonic Forces

La classifica si chiude con The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild, Wolfenstein II The New Colossus e Sonic Forces.

Call of Duty WWII

Contenuti più Letti