Call of Duty WW2, Bubsy e Rabi-Ribi tra le novità del PlayStation Store

Lunedì è la giornata dedicata all'aggiornamento del PlayStation Store: una settimana che vede l'arrivo di titoli come Call of Duty World War 2, Spintires MudRunner, Rabi-Ribi, Pax Nora e Bubsy The Woolies Strike Back. Di seguito, l'elenco dei nuovi giochi per PS4, PlayStation VR, PlayStation Vita e PS3.

Novità PlayStation 4

  • .Hack//G.U. Last Recode (3 novembre, 39.99 euro)
  • 8-Bit Adventure Anthology Volume I (3 novembre, 19.99 euro)
  • Ben 10 (3 novembre - 39,99 euro)
  • Bubsy The Woolies Strike Back (31 otobre, 29.99 euro)
  • Call of Duty World War 2 (3 novembre, 69.99 euro)
  • Rabi-Ribi (3 novembre, 19.99 euro)
  • Spintires: MudRunner (31 ottobre - 39,99 euro)

PlayStation Vita

  • Pox Nora (3 novembre - 14,99 euro)
  • Rabi-Ribi (3 novembre, 19.99 euro)
  • Sokoban Next (3 novembre - 14,99 euro)

PlayStation VR
Nessuna nuova uscita PlayStation VR è prevista per questa settimana.

Ricordiamo che sono online anche i saldi di Halloween sul PlayStation Store, inoltre questa settimana Sony dovrebbe svelare i giochi gratis PlayStation Plus di novembre.

