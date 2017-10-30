Call of Duty WW2, Bubsy e Rabi-Ribi tra le novità del PlayStation Store

Novità PlayStation 4
- .Hack//G.U. Last Recode (3 novembre, 39.99 euro)
- 8-Bit Adventure Anthology Volume I (3 novembre, 19.99 euro)
- Ben 10 (3 novembre - 39,99 euro)
- Bubsy The Woolies Strike Back (31 otobre, 29.99 euro)
- Call of Duty World War 2 (3 novembre, 69.99 euro)
- Rabi-Ribi (3 novembre, 19.99 euro)
- Spintires: MudRunner (31 ottobre - 39,99 euro)
PlayStation Vita
- Pox Nora (3 novembre - 14,99 euro)
- Rabi-Ribi (3 novembre, 19.99 euro)
- Sokoban Next (3 novembre - 14,99 euro)
PlayStation VR
Nessuna nuova uscita PlayStation VR è prevista per questa settimana.
Ricordiamo che sono online anche i saldi di Halloween sul PlayStation Store, inoltre questa settimana Sony dovrebbe svelare i giochi gratis PlayStation Plus di novembre.
