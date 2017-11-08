Call of Duty WW2 debutta al primo posto della classifica giapponese

Classifica Software Giapponese (tra parentesi, le vendite totali)
- [PS4] Call of Duty: WWII (SIE, 11/03/17) – 168,234
- [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 116,931 (578,969)
- [PS4] .hack//G.U. Last Recode (Bandai Namco, 11/02/17) – 61,816
- [3DS] Style Savvy: Styling Star (Nintendo, 11/03/17) – 32,176
- [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 23,557 (1,295,008)
- [PS4] ARK: Survival Evolved (Spike Chunsoft, 10/26/17) – 23,370 (93,547)
- [PS4] Assassin’s Creed Origins (Ubisoft, 10/27/17) – 22,272 (71,692)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04,28,17) – 15,913 (788,445)
- [3DS] Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey Redux (Atlus, 10/26/17) – 9,978 (70,647)
- [PS4] Gran Turismo Sport (Limited Edition Included) (SIE, 10/19/17) – 9,045 (177,001)
- [PS4] Taiko Drum Master: Drum Session (Bandai Namco, 10/26/17) – 7,679 (35,924)
- [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 6,662 (629,352)
- [PS4] The Evil Within 2 (Bethesda Softworks, 10/19/17) – 5,809 (61,374)
- [NSW] Pokken Tournament DX (Nintendo, 09/22/17) – 4,882 (111,829)
- [PS4] Itadaki Street Dragon Quest & Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary – 4,858 (56,520)
- [3DS] Animal Crossing New Leaf Amiibo+ (Nintendo, 11/23/16) – 4,008 (264,236)
- [PS4] City Shrouded in Shadow (Bandai Namco, 10/19/17) – 3,511 (60,563)
- [PS4] La Terra di Mezzo L'Ombra della Guerra (Warner Bros., 10/12/17) – 3,367 (37,462)
- [3DS] Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga + Scagnozzi di Bowser – 3,171 (49,746)
- [3DS] Idol Time PriPara: Yume All-Star Live! – 3,080 (17,965)
Classifica Hardware (tra parentesi, le vendite della settimana precedente)
- Switch – 64,387 (126,701)
- PlayStation 4 – 21,830 (18,719)
- New 2DS XL – 11,116 (9,203)
- New 3DS XL – 7,914 (6,448)
- PlayStation 4 Pro – 6,993 (5,934)
- PlayStation Vita – 3,576 (3,705)
- 2DS – 1,539 (1,412)
- New 3DS – 287 (220)
- Xbox One – 114 (97)
- PlayStation 3 – 56 (45)
- Wii U – 38 (41)
La classifica hardware vedere Nintendo Switch al primo posto con 64.000 pezzi (la metà rispetto alla settimana precedente), seguito da PlayStation 4 a quota 21.000 e da New Nintendo 2DS XL con 11.000 unità distribuite.
