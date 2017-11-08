Logo Everyeye.it

Dead Space (Episodio 3)
Rendiamo onore a Visceral Games rigiocando con Dead Space!
Call of Duty WW2 debutta al primo posto della classifica giapponese

Call of Duty WWII è il nuovo leader della classifica giapponese, con 168.234 unità vendute al lancio sul mercato retail. Super Mario Odyssey segue con 116,931 copie mentre .hack//G.U. Last Recode chiude il podio con 61.816 pezzi.

Classifica Software Giapponese (tra parentesi, le vendite totali)

  • [PS4] Call of Duty: WWII (SIE, 11/03/17) – 168,234
  • [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 116,931 (578,969)
  • [PS4] .hack//G.U. Last Recode (Bandai Namco, 11/02/17) – 61,816
  • [3DS] Style Savvy: Styling Star (Nintendo, 11/03/17) – 32,176
  • [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 23,557 (1,295,008)
  • [PS4] ARK: Survival Evolved (Spike Chunsoft, 10/26/17) – 23,370 (93,547)
  • [PS4] Assassin’s Creed Origins (Ubisoft, 10/27/17) – 22,272 (71,692)
  • [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04,28,17) – 15,913 (788,445)
  • [3DS] Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey Redux (Atlus, 10/26/17) – 9,978 (70,647)
  • [PS4] Gran Turismo Sport (Limited Edition Included) (SIE, 10/19/17) – 9,045 (177,001)
  • [PS4] Taiko Drum Master: Drum Session (Bandai Namco, 10/26/17) – 7,679 (35,924)
  • [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 6,662 (629,352)
  • [PS4] The Evil Within 2 (Bethesda Softworks, 10/19/17) – 5,809 (61,374)
  • [NSW] Pokken Tournament DX (Nintendo, 09/22/17) – 4,882 (111,829)
  • [PS4] Itadaki Street Dragon Quest & Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary – 4,858 (56,520)
  • [3DS] Animal Crossing New Leaf Amiibo+ (Nintendo, 11/23/16) – 4,008 (264,236)
  • [PS4] City Shrouded in Shadow (Bandai Namco, 10/19/17) – 3,511 (60,563)
  • [PS4] La Terra di Mezzo L'Ombra della Guerra (Warner Bros., 10/12/17) – 3,367 (37,462)
  • [3DS] Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga + Scagnozzi di Bowser – 3,171 (49,746)
  • [3DS] Idol Time PriPara: Yume All-Star Live! – 3,080 (17,965)

Classifica Hardware (tra parentesi, le vendite della settimana precedente)

  1. Switch – 64,387 (126,701)
  2. PlayStation 4 – 21,830 (18,719)
  3. New 2DS XL – 11,116 (9,203)
  4. New 3DS XL – 7,914 (6,448)
  5. PlayStation 4 Pro – 6,993 (5,934)
  6. PlayStation Vita – 3,576 (3,705)
  7. 2DS – 1,539 (1,412)
  8. New 3DS – 287 (220)
  9. Xbox One – 114 (97)
  10. PlayStation 3 – 56 (45)
  11. Wii U – 38 (41)

La classifica hardware vedere Nintendo Switch al primo posto con 64.000 pezzi (la metà rispetto alla settimana precedente), seguito da PlayStation 4 a quota 21.000 e da New Nintendo 2DS XL con 11.000 unità distribuite.

Contenuti più Letti