Call of Duty WW2 debutta al primo posto della classifica italiana

Call of Duty WWII ha debuttato al primo posto della classifica italiana PC e console relativa alla settimana che va dal 30 ottobre al 5 novembre. Lo sparatutto Activision riesce a lasciardi alle spalle FIFA 18 e Assassin's Creed Origins, che occupano rispettivamente il secondo e terzo gradino del podio.

Classifica Italiana Console (30 Ottobre/5 Novembre)
In Top 10 Console trovano spazio anche Super Mario Odyssey (debutto in quinta posizione), Gran Turismo Sport e Call of Duty WWII per Xbox One.

  1. Call of Duty: WWII PS4
  2. FIFA 18 PS4
  3. Assassin's Creed Origins PS4
  4. Call of Duty WWII Xbox One
  5. Super Mario Odyssey Switch
  6. Grand Theft Auto V PS4
  7. Gran Turismo Sport PS4
  8. Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy PS4
  9. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege PS4
  10. FIFA 18 Xbox One

Classifica Italiana PC (30 Ottobre/5 Novembre)

  1. Call of Duty WWII
  2. The Sims 4
  3. Call of Duty 4 Modern Warfare
  4. Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3
  5. Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2
  6. Call of Duty Black Ops II
  7. Grand Theft Auto V
  8. Destiny 2
  9. Wolfenstein II The New Colossus
  10. StarCraft II Legacy of the Void

Anche su PC trionfa il nuovo FPS Activision, che riesce così a surclassare l'immortale The Sims 4, ora in seconda posizione seguito da Call of Duty 4 Modern Warfare.

