Call of Duty WW2 debutta al primo posto della classifica italiana

ha debuttato al primo posto della classifica italiana PC e console relativa alla settimana che va dal 30 ottobre al 5 novembre. Lo sparatutto Activision riesce a lasciardi alle spalle, che occupano rispettivamente il secondo e terzo gradino del podio.

Classifica Italiana Console (30 Ottobre/5 Novembre)

In Top 10 Console trovano spazio anche Super Mario Odyssey (debutto in quinta posizione), Gran Turismo Sport e Call of Duty WWII per Xbox One.

Call of Duty: WWII PS4 FIFA 18 PS4 Assassin's Creed Origins PS4 Call of Duty WWII Xbox One Super Mario Odyssey Switch Grand Theft Auto V PS4 Gran Turismo Sport PS4 Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy PS4 Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege PS4 FIFA 18 Xbox One

Classifica Italiana PC (30 Ottobre/5 Novembre)

Call of Duty WWII The Sims 4 Call of Duty 4 Modern Warfare Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Call of Duty Black Ops II Grand Theft Auto V Destiny 2 Wolfenstein II The New Colossus StarCraft II Legacy of the Void

Anche su PC trionfa il nuovo FPS Activision, che riesce così a surclassare l'immortale The Sims 4, ora in seconda posizione seguito da Call of Duty 4 Modern Warfare.