Call of Duty WW2 debutta al primo posto della classifica italiana

Classifica Italiana Console (30 Ottobre/5 Novembre)
In Top 10 Console trovano spazio anche Super Mario Odyssey (debutto in quinta posizione), Gran Turismo Sport e Call of Duty WWII per Xbox One.
- Call of Duty: WWII PS4
- FIFA 18 PS4
- Assassin's Creed Origins PS4
- Call of Duty WWII Xbox One
- Super Mario Odyssey Switch
- Grand Theft Auto V PS4
- Gran Turismo Sport PS4
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy PS4
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege PS4
- FIFA 18 Xbox One
Classifica Italiana PC (30 Ottobre/5 Novembre)
- Call of Duty WWII
- The Sims 4
- Call of Duty 4 Modern Warfare
- Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3
- Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2
- Call of Duty Black Ops II
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Destiny 2
- Wolfenstein II The New Colossus
- StarCraft II Legacy of the Void
Anche su PC trionfa il nuovo FPS Activision, che riesce così a surclassare l'immortale The Sims 4, ora in seconda posizione seguito da Call of Duty 4 Modern Warfare.
