Call of Duty WW2: requisiti minimi e consigliati per la versione PC

Dopo aver annunciato l'apertura dei preload su Steam,ha rivelato i requisiti minimi e consigliati per la versione PC di, nuovo episodio della serie in arrivo il 3 novembre su PlayStation 4, Xbox One e Windows.

Requisiti Minimi

OS: Windows 7 64-Bit o successivo

CPU: CPU: Intel Core i3 3225 3.3 GHz, AMD Ryzen 5 1400

RAM: 8 GB RAM

HDD: 90 GB

Scheda Video: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 2 GB/GTX 1050, ATI Radeon HD 7850 2GB/AMD RX 550

DirectX 11

Requisiti Consigliati

OS: Windows 7 64-Bit o successivo

CPU: Intel Core i5-2400, AMD Ryzen R5 1600X

RAM: 12 GB RAM

HDD: 90 GB

Scheda Video: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970/GTX 1060 6GB, AMD Radeon R9 390/AMD RX 580

DirectX 11

Gli sviluppatori hanno inoltre confermato il supporto per la risoluzione nativa 4K e il framerate sbloccato fino a 250 fps.