Call of Duty WW2: requisiti minimi e consigliati per la versione PC

Requisiti Minimi
- OS: Windows 7 64-Bit o successivo
- CPU: CPU: Intel Core i3 3225 3.3 GHz, AMD Ryzen 5 1400
- RAM: 8 GB RAM
- HDD: 90 GB
- Scheda Video: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 2 GB/GTX 1050, ATI Radeon HD 7850 2GB/AMD RX 550
- DirectX 11
Requisiti Consigliati
- OS: Windows 7 64-Bit o successivo
- CPU: Intel Core i5-2400, AMD Ryzen R5 1600X
- RAM: 12 GB RAM
- HDD: 90 GB
- Scheda Video: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970/GTX 1060 6GB, AMD Radeon R9 390/AMD RX 580
- DirectX 11
Gli sviluppatori hanno inoltre confermato il supporto per la risoluzione nativa 4K e il framerate sbloccato fino a 250 fps.
Quanto è interessante?
Vai ai commenti