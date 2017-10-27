Logo Everyeye.it

Call of Duty WW2: requisiti minimi e consigliati per la versione PC

di
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
Dopo aver annunciato l'apertura dei preload su Steam, Sledgehammer Games ha rivelato i requisiti minimi e consigliati per la versione PC di Call of Duty WW2, nuovo episodio della serie in arrivo il 3 novembre su PlayStation 4, Xbox One e Windows.

Requisiti Minimi

  • OS: Windows 7 64-Bit o successivo
  • CPU: CPU: Intel Core i3 3225 3.3 GHz, AMD Ryzen 5 1400
  • RAM: 8 GB RAM
  • HDD: 90 GB
  • Scheda Video: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 2 GB/GTX 1050, ATI Radeon HD 7850 2GB/AMD RX 550
  • DirectX 11

Requisiti Consigliati

  • OS: Windows 7 64-Bit o successivo
  • CPU: Intel Core i5-2400, AMD Ryzen R5 1600X
  • RAM: 12 GB RAM
  • HDD: 90 GB
  • Scheda Video: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970/GTX 1060 6GB, AMD Radeon R9 390/AMD RX 580
  • DirectX 11

Gli sviluppatori hanno inoltre confermato il supporto per la risoluzione nativa 4K e il framerate sbloccato fino a 250 fps.

