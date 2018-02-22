Call of Duty WW2 è stato il gioco più venduto in America nel 2017

Call of Duty World War 2 è stato il gioco più venduto dello scorso anno in Nord America, superando NBA 2K18 e Destiny 2, rispettivamente al secondo e terzo posto della classifica diffusa dal guppo NPD.

La Top Ten dei dieci giochi più venduti del 2017 negli Stati Uniti vede protagonisti anche Madden NFL 18, The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild, GTA V e Star Wars Battlefront 2:

Call of Duty: WWII NBA 2K18 Destiny 2 Madden NFL 18 The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild Grand Theft Auto V Star Wars Battlefront II Tom Clancy Ghost Recon Wildlands Super Mario Odyssey Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

Chiudono la Top 10 Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands, Super Mario Odyssey e Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Il grande successo di Call of Duty WWII ha spinto Activision a promuovere i co-fondatori di Sledgehammer, offrendo loro un nuovo ruolo manageriale all'interno del direttivo della compagnia.