  4. Call of Duty WWII è il gioco più venduto della scorsa settimana in Inghilterra

INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
Call of Duty WWII è ancora una volta il leader assoluto della classifica britannica. Lo sparatutto Activision si piazza sul gradino più alto del podio per quanto riguarda le vendite della settimana che va dal 15 al 21 gennaio 2018.

Classifica UK (22 gennaio 2018)
Sul podio trovano spazio anche FIFA 18 e Grand Theft Auto V, di seguito la Top Ten completa:

  1. Call Of Duty WWII
  2. FIFA 18
  3. Grand Theft Auto V
  4. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  5. The Legend Of Zelda Breath of the Wilfd
  6. PlayerUnknown's Battleground
  7. Assassin's Creed Origins
  8. Super Mario Odyssey
  9. Star Wars Battlefront II
  10. Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth Hacker's Memory

Da segnalare l'unica nuova entrata della settimana, Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth Hacker's Memory, il nuovo gioco dedicato ai celebri mostriciattoli Bandai, accolto positivamente in Europa.

