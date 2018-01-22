Call of Duty WWII è il gioco più venduto della scorsa settimana in Inghilterra

Classifica UK (22 gennaio 2018)
Sul podio trovano spazio anche FIFA 18 e Grand Theft Auto V, di seguito la Top Ten completa:
- Call Of Duty WWII
- FIFA 18
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- The Legend Of Zelda Breath of the Wilfd
- PlayerUnknown's Battleground
- Assassin's Creed Origins
- Super Mario Odyssey
- Star Wars Battlefront II
- Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth Hacker's Memory
Da segnalare l'unica nuova entrata della settimana, Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth Hacker's Memory, il nuovo gioco dedicato ai celebri mostriciattoli Bandai, accolto positivamente in Europa.
