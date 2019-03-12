Capcom celebra i 15 anni di Monster Hunter con un video

L'11 marzo 2004 Monster Hunter per PlayStation 2 usciva in Giappone, si celebra quindi in queste ore il quindicesimo anniversario della serie Capcom, ad oggi uno dei franchise più venduti della casa di Osaka.
Per l'occasione, Capcom ha pubblicato un video celebrativo che mostra alcune sequenze tratte dai principali giochi della serie come Monster Hunter, Monster Hunter Freedom, Monster Hunter 2, Monster Hunter Tri, Monster Hunter 4, Monster Hunter Generations e Monster Hunter World. Questa la timeline completa:
- Monster Hunter (PS2) – 2004
- Monster Hunter G (PS2) – 2005
- Monster Hunter Freedom (PSP) – 2005
- Monster Hunter 2 (PS2) – 2006
- Monster Hunter Freedom 2 (PSP) – 2007
- Monster Hunter Freedom 2 Ultimate (PSP) – 2008
- Monster Hunter Tri (Wii) – 2009
- Monster Hunter Portable 3rd (PSP) – 2010
- Monster Hunter 3 Ultimate (3DS, Wii U) – 2011
- Monster Hunter 4 (3DS) – 2013
- Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate (3DS) – 2014
- Monster Hunter Generations (3DS) – 2015
- Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate (3DS, Switch) – 2017
- Monster Hunter: World (PS4, Xbox One, PC) – 2018
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne (PS4, Xbox One, PC) – 2019
Alla fine della clip, un breve sguardo ad Iceborne, la prima grossa espansione di Monster Hunter World in arrivo il prossimo autunno. Capcom ha anche aperto il sito (solo in giapponese) Monster Hunter 15th Anniversary che include video, immagini, curiosità, retroscena sullo sviluppo e tanto altro materiale.