Capcom celebra i 15 anni di Monster Hunter con un video

L'11 marzo 2004 Monster Hunter per PlayStation 2 usciva in Giappone, si celebra quindi in queste ore il quindicesimo anniversario della serie Capcom, ad oggi uno dei franchise più venduti della casa di Osaka.

Per l'occasione, Capcom ha pubblicato un video celebrativo che mostra alcune sequenze tratte dai principali giochi della serie come Monster Hunter, Monster Hunter Freedom, Monster Hunter 2, Monster Hunter Tri, Monster Hunter 4, Monster Hunter Generations e Monster Hunter World. Questa la timeline completa:

Monster Hunter (PS2) – 2004

Monster Hunter G (PS2) – 2005

Monster Hunter Freedom (PSP) – 2005

Monster Hunter 2 (PS2) – 2006

Monster Hunter Freedom 2 (PSP) – 2007

Monster Hunter Freedom 2 Ultimate (PSP) – 2008

Monster Hunter Tri (Wii) – 2009

Monster Hunter Portable 3rd (PSP) – 2010

Monster Hunter 3 Ultimate (3DS, Wii U) – 2011

Monster Hunter 4 (3DS) – 2013

Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate (3DS) – 2014

Monster Hunter Generations (3DS) – 2015

Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate (3DS, Switch) – 2017

Monster Hunter: World (PS4, Xbox One, PC) – 2018

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne (PS4, Xbox One, PC) – 2019

Alla fine della clip, un breve sguardo ad Iceborne, la prima grossa espansione di Monster Hunter World in arrivo il prossimo autunno. Capcom ha anche aperto il sito (solo in giapponese) Monster Hunter 15th Anniversary che include video, immagini, curiosità, retroscena sullo sviluppo e tanto altro materiale.