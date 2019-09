Capcom su Project Resistance: il team ha aspettative positive per la Beta del gioco

Gameplay in addition to refining the experiences people expect from us. If we just continue to offer up the same thing over and over again, people will gradually lose interest with what we’re making. Project Resistance offers up a really interesting way to do that. The most — Matt Walker (@retroOtoko) September 12, 2019

Closed beta to have more people actually play it and see how it is a refreshing new take, but very surely survival horror at its core. People who have played it have been positive, and I hope during CBT even more people will have fun playing it. — Matt Walker (@retroOtoko) September 12, 2019