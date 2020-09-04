Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Captain Tsubasa Rise of New Champions debutta in top 10 nella classifica giapponese

Famitsu ha diffuso la classifica di vendita giapponese per la settimana che va dal 24 al 30 agosto. Al primo posto troviamo The Legend of Heroes Hajimari no Kiseki, discreto debutto per Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition e Captain Tsubasa Rise of New Champions.

Nello specifico la riedizione di Crystal Chronicles debutta al terzo posto in versione Switch e al quinto posto in versione PS4, a seguire troviamo Captain Tsubasa Rise of New Champions e Jump Force Deluxe Edition per Nintendo Switch.

Classifica Giappone 4 settembre 2020

  1. [PS4] The Legend of Heroes Hajimari no Kiseki – 83,680
  2. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure – 53,594 / 1,420,027
  3. [NSW] Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition – 48,957
  4. [NSW] Animal Crossing New Horizons – 34,401 / 5,628,462
  5. [PS4] Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition – 30,169
  6. [NSW] Captain Tsubasa Rise of New Champions – 16,678
  7. [NSW] Jump Force Deluxe Edition – 15,588
  8. [PS4] Captain Tsubasa Rise of New Champions – 13,828
  9. [PS4] Ghost of Tsushima – 13,226 / 375,580
  10. [NSW] Clubhouse Games 51 Worldwide Classics – 12,520 / 349,010
  11. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 12,136 / 3,131,858
  12. [NSW] eBaseball Powerful Pro Yakyuu 2020 – 7,310 / 207,756
  13. [NSW] Pokemon Spada e Scudo – 6,936 / 3,717,997
  14. NSW] Splatoon 2 – 6,830 / 3,544,763
  15. [NSW] Paper Mario The Origami King – 6,432 / 238,391
  16. [NSW] Super Smash Bros Ultimate – 6,105 / 3,809,943
  17. [NSW] Minecraft – 5,715 / 1,488,159
  18. [NSW] Super Mario Party – 5,193 / 1,538,146
  19. [PS4] eBaseball Powerful Pro Yakyuu 2020 – 3,765 / 174,299
  20. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild – 3,567 / 1,637,054
  21. [NSW] KonoSuba God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! Labyrinth of Hope and the Gathering of Adventurers! Plus – 3,189
  22. [PS4] Mobile Suit Gundam Extreme Vs Maxiboost ON – 3,091 / 158,714
  23. [PS4] Stellaris – 3,090
  24. [NSW] Dr. Kawashima’s Brain Training – 3,054 / 285,541
  25. [NSW] Fishing Spirits Nintendo Switch Version – 2,845 / 483,458
  26. [NSW] New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe – 2,777 / 889,391
  27. [PS4] Terminator Resistance – 2,486
  28. [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 – 2,375 / 958,504
  29. [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin Drum n Fun – 2,206 / 508,041
  30. [NSW] Human Fall Flat – 1,932 / 26,269

Per il resto non si registrano particolari novità, complici anche le poche uscite della settimana in esame. La classifica si chiude con New Super Mario Bros Deluxe, Terminator Resistance, Super Mario Maker 2, Taiko no Tatsujin Drum n Fun e Human Fall Flat.

FONTE: Famitsu
