Captain Tsubasa Rise of New Champions debutta in top 10 nella classifica giapponese

Famitsu ha diffuso la classifica di vendita giapponese per la settimana che va dal 24 al 30 agosto. Al primo posto troviamo The Legend of Heroes Hajimari no Kiseki, discreto debutto per Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition e Captain Tsubasa Rise of New Champions.

Nello specifico la riedizione di Crystal Chronicles debutta al terzo posto in versione Switch e al quinto posto in versione PS4, a seguire troviamo Captain Tsubasa Rise of New Champions e Jump Force Deluxe Edition per Nintendo Switch.

Classifica Giappone 4 settembre 2020

[PS4] The Legend of Heroes Hajimari no Kiseki – 83,680 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure – 53,594 / 1,420,027 [NSW] Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition – 48,957 [NSW] Animal Crossing New Horizons – 34,401 / 5,628,462 [PS4] Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition – 30,169 [NSW] Captain Tsubasa Rise of New Champions – 16,678 [NSW] Jump Force Deluxe Edition – 15,588 [PS4] Captain Tsubasa Rise of New Champions – 13,828 [PS4] Ghost of Tsushima – 13,226 / 375,580 [NSW] Clubhouse Games 51 Worldwide Classics – 12,520 / 349,010 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 12,136 / 3,131,858 [NSW] eBaseball Powerful Pro Yakyuu 2020 – 7,310 / 207,756 [NSW] Pokemon Spada e Scudo – 6,936 / 3,717,997 NSW] Splatoon 2 – 6,830 / 3,544,763 [NSW] Paper Mario The Origami King – 6,432 / 238,391 [NSW] Super Smash Bros Ultimate – 6,105 / 3,809,943 [NSW] Minecraft – 5,715 / 1,488,159 [NSW] Super Mario Party – 5,193 / 1,538,146 [PS4] eBaseball Powerful Pro Yakyuu 2020 – 3,765 / 174,299 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild – 3,567 / 1,637,054 [NSW] KonoSuba God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! Labyrinth of Hope and the Gathering of Adventurers! Plus – 3,189 [PS4] Mobile Suit Gundam Extreme Vs Maxiboost ON – 3,091 / 158,714 [PS4] Stellaris – 3,090 [NSW] Dr. Kawashima’s Brain Training – 3,054 / 285,541 [NSW] Fishing Spirits Nintendo Switch Version – 2,845 / 483,458 [NSW] New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe – 2,777 / 889,391 [PS4] Terminator Resistance – 2,486 [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 – 2,375 / 958,504 [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin Drum n Fun – 2,206 / 508,041 [NSW] Human Fall Flat – 1,932 / 26,269

Per il resto non si registrano particolari novità, complici anche le poche uscite della settimana in esame. La classifica si chiude con New Super Mario Bros Deluxe, Terminator Resistance, Super Mario Maker 2, Taiko no Tatsujin Drum n Fun e Human Fall Flat.