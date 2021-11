CD Projekt pensa in grande: DLC di Cyberpunk, assunzioni e nuovi giochi nel 2022

CDPR reports that Cyberpunk 2077's next-gen version is coming Q1 2022



- teams are being expanded

- a major CP2077 update is coming as well

- the CP2077 expansion is still in development

- CDPR has started early "exploratory work" on new projects as wellhttps://t.co/O83idakMsE pic.twitter.com/y4QXikktNz